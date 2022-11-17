Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Grant Regional Receives Grant Money For Pandemic Relief
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief for rural communities in Wisconsin. According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites. The emergency healthcare grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition programs, as well as increase staffing for COVID testing and vaccinations, build new facilities and purchase medical supplies. One of the 13 hospitals to receive grant money is Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.
x1071.com
Program Allows Library Card To Be Used For Admission To State Parks
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on November 1st, allows library card holders to check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes will be valid for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required. Passes are available to 1,000 library card holders at 20 libraries across Wisconsin.
