Read full article on original website
hokie74
5d ago
"Change" is needed for politicians like Warner to quit talking in generalities and come up with specifics. We definitely need to change political leaders like Warner.
Reply(1)
24
Donna Grebas
5d ago
Time for Warner to leave office. He's overstayed his usefulness. He's not accomplishing anything as a US Senator now, if he ever did. These congressional appointments are not for life!
Reply
16
Charles Henegar
4d ago
Warners BS is getting old leave and take Tim Cain with you.Va has enough of both of you.
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
iheart.com
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
Daily Beast
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early...
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
University of Virginia shooting victim is no longer intubated and is out of ICU, family friend says
Michael Hollins, the University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in Sunday's mass shooting, was taken off intubation and moved from the hospital's intensive care unit, a family friend told CNN on Thursday.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
WTOP
Youngkin responds to backlash over proposed Virginia school history standards
Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s history standards in the classroom are receiving some criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin recently expressed disappointment with his administration’s latest proposed history standards, released last week. He acknowledged omissions and mistakes regarding how race relations would be taught, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Virginia Military Institute's first Black superintendent facing backlash from school's alumni
An alumni group of the Virginia Military Institute is publicly questioning why the college's first Black superintendent was awarded a more "generous" bonus than last year.
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Another mass shooting, this one with a Louisiana native as one of the victims
There were four mass shootings in the nation on Nov. 13. Four. Enfield, N.C., saw one person killed and five injured. Philadelphia had four injured. There was one killed and seven injured in Omaha. Charlottesville, Va., got the most national attention after three were killed and two others were injured.
Gov. Youngkin promises racism, slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Editor’s Note: A longer version of the Q&A with Gov. Youngkin is at the bottom of this story. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous […]
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Jones bought two guns after being denied
The University of Virginia student accused of carrying out a mass shooting that left three student-athletes dead and two more injured reportedly legally purchased guns on two separate occasions after previously being denied.Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, 22, reportedly first attempted to purchase a firearm in 2018, but was blocked because he was under the legal purchasing age of 21, Marlon Dance, the owner of the shop that made the sales, told CNN.Jones then attempted to purchase a gun in 2021, but this sale also didn’t go through, Mr Dance confirmed in a statement to CNN, because of a pending...
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
After Anger Over ‘Whitewashing,’ Virginia Board of Education Asks For Third Rewrite Of History Standards
The Virginia Board of Education delayed approving a new set of standards for social science education on Thursday, following public outcry criticizing the draft standards for “whitewashing” history and ignoring years of input from experts and educators. The commonwealth’s Department of Education released the new draft a week...
Comments / 27