‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Read the room’: Influencer criticised for checking into The Savoy because her heating is broken
An influencer has sparked backlash after revealing she was going to go and stay at The Savoy hotel in London because her heating was “broken”.Lydia Millen, 34, a British influencer who posts “aspirational” content to TikTok, Instagram and Youtube, posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday (22 November) stating her predicament.“The heating is currently broken in my house, so I’m heading down to London and am going to check into The Savoy and make full use of their wonderful hot water,” she said in the video, which has been viewed over 980,000 times.Millen then outlined what she was wearing for...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show
Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
digitalspy.com
Magic Mike 3 ends with a 30-minute "giant dance sequence"
Magic Mike is coming back with a third movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, and director Steven Soderbergh wants to make sure that the last dance in question will be one we won't forget anytime soon. How? By making it half-an-hour long. Speaking to Empire about reviving the series after...
digitalspy.com
The true story of Pepsi, Where's My Jet? and what happened to John Leonard
Netflix's Pepsi, Where's My Jet? is as bananas as it says on the tin. Many might be wondering if it really is a true story, others might wish to know what the heck the whole thing is about. In short: yes, it really happened, and the four-part documentary recalls John Leonard's legal battle with the soft drinks company to get his hands on a military plane. You read that right.
digitalspy.com
EE - Dots cousin joins show
Dots great nephew will be joining the show as per the BBCs facebook page. Dots great nephew will be joining the show. Dots great nephew will be joining the show. No. Although the BBC lists him as a great nephew he is more of a cousin. His name is Reiss and he will be a love interest for Sonia. The actor is a Jonny Freeman.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who reveals new logo for 60th anniversary
The classic Doctor Who logo has been given a special anniversary makeover. The brand new logo has been unveiled to mark the legendary show’s 60th anniversary, with the diamond-inspired design revealed on Twitter to celebrate Doctor Who Day. It's a day that's marked by fans every year on November...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours to air hundreds of new episodes after shock return deal
Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours' future will be secure for at least two years following its surprise revival, Digital Spy has learned. The popular soap will return to screens next year with a new home for UK viewers on the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. Network Ten will retain the first-run rights for new episodes in Australia.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead star addresses potential MCU return
The Walking Dead favourite Ross Marquand has addressed whether he would be up for reprising Red Skull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After some contractual issues with the studio, Captain America: The First Avenger's Hugo Weaving was replaced by Marquand for both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, bringing to life the Stonekeeper version of Red Skull on the purple-hued planet Vormir.
digitalspy.com
Hope Chris goes tonight
Already outstayed his welcome imo, brings nothing much to the camp and was a pathetc joke in the trial. Baba, Jill, Owen and Mike are the worst. He should outlast them at least, but obviously won't. AllTheLovers!-! Posts: 121. Forum Member. ✭. 23/11/22 - 02:45 #4. Woukd love Chris to be...
digitalspy.com
Why do they never seem to get these big bookings right?
Another high cost booking departs relatively early . Boy George was a huge price but as normally with these costly bookings their best days are long gone. I know they have to try and get bookings to cover all ages and demographics but it’s still something i feel they struggle with.
digitalspy.com
Blade movie takes big step forward after director exit
Marvel's reboot of Blade has taken a big step forward after finally securing a new director and screenwriter. Filmmaker Yann Demange has been announced as the new director of the MCU's Blade, which stars double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the titular role. Meanwhile, Michael Starrbury has been hired to write the screenplay, Deadline reports.
digitalspy.com
Daryl Dixon release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Walking Dead may have come to an end, but there are still plenty of spinoffs to help fill that zombie-shaped hole in your heart. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon spinoff, aptly named after the crossbow-wielding character played by Norman Reedus. Daryl will be crossing the Atlantic...
digitalspy.com
Timothée Chalamet's Bones and All is a must see
Bones and All is, in some ways, reminiscent of the beloved childhood classic Where The Wild Things Are. At the heart of both stories is a yearning for love, mingled in with the strange and all-consuming (pun intended) desire to wholly possess the object of said love. This entanglement between...
