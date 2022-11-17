Read full article on original website
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Emmerdale reveals first look at Vanessa Woodfield's exit storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs farewell scenes for Vanessa Woodfield next week as she waves goodbye to the village again. Vanessa will be taking a break from our screens as Michelle Hardwick, who plays her, has gone on maternity leave. Next week, Vanessa deals with some surprising news as she...
Emmerdale's Matty Barton to grow suspicious over Cain Dingle's secrets
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Matty is on a mission to find out the truth in scenes airing on Emmerdale next week, as he gets closer to learning the truth about what happened to Al. When he learns that Moira and Amy have both left the Dales to go to Belfast for...
Best ever Argentine Tango on Strictly?
Just watching lots of them on YouTube and it’s hard to decide as they look very impressive and I’m no dancer. But if I had to pick one it would be Alexandra Burke and Gorka. If you had to pick the best one which would it be?. Posts:...
Will Dianne be back next year?
She looked so sad and upset after being voted out and this was the furthest she'd made it in the competition since being partnered with Joe. Anyone think this might have been her last year? She's been on the show since 2017 and hasn't really made her mark (aside the Joe partnership). I think she's a lovely person but I'm not sure if her teaching and choreography is the best.
Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [8 campmates remaining]
Because the show allows voting for more than one Campmate (5 votes on the App) ,please also vote in the 2nd Fav Poll on this forum. Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [8 campmates remaining] 103 votes. Babatunde Aleshe. 4 votes. Boy George. 6%. 7...
Drag Race's Shangela puts pro partner in drag for Dancing With The Stars finale
The Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale has seen former RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela's pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko perform in full drag. During the final freestyle round, the show's first same-sex male pair made history once again by becoming the first couple to appear in drag. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Savchenko was re-introduced as Natasha, rocking a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, makeup and heels.
Should the dance off be scrapped?
I really think it's time the dance off was scrapped. 1) It was negate the need for the shame that is the" Sunday" show 2) what is the point of viewers voting for their favourites if the judges constantly over rule them? It's plainly obvious the viewers have not warmed to Molly be the number of times she has been in the dance off so why keep saving her? 🤷♀️
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 14
Nina and Frederick - Little Donkey (1961) Frankie Vaughan - Tower of Strength (1961) Tom Jones - Green, Green Grass of Home (1966) Val Doonican - What Would I Be (1966) Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (1986) Take That - Could It Be Magic (1992) Baha Men -...
Neighbours' April Rose Pengilly reveals if she'd return as Chloe Brennan
Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly has revealed whether she would return to the soap as Chloe Brennan, following the shock news that the show is being revived. The long-running soap was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years on the small screen, but Amazon Freevee gave it a new lease of life by ordering a new batch of episodes for 2023.
Hollyoaks confirms full details of Juliet Nightingale's tragic new story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will kick off Juliet Nightingale's heartbreaking story next week, as she undergoes tests at the hospital. The Channel 4 soap's winter trailer previewed a challenging time ahead for Juliet and her loved ones as she's told she could have cancer. Juliet will grow concerned about her...
Taskmaster announces New Year special with celebrity lineup
Taskmaster will celebrate the New Year with its signature blend of absurd challenges and deadpan in an upcoming special episode. Taskmaster's New Year Treat will feature a celebrity line-up, with contestants from different areas of entertainment trying their hand at the difficult feat of impressing host Greg Davies and his trusted sidekick Alex Horne.
Which campmate do you want to leave next ? 3rd out
Voted for Chris because I can't see what he brings. Sue. She adds nothing and doesn't seem very nice. I think she will survive a bit longer though as the Corrie vote is quite a powerful one. Posts: 12,306. Forum Member. ✭✭. 21/11/22 - 14:47 #5. Boy George. PossiblyDanny wrote:...
Anybody loved the conversation tonight between Matt, Seann and Babatunde
Now what a refreshing change to see three people actually having a grown up civilised conversation without no bitching, no one being two faced but just seeing three blokes talking about life and actually getting on. Shame that we have not seen much of this during the series of Im a Celebrity.
Benidorm star Hannah Hobley welcomes first child and shares sweet name
Hannah Hobley, who played Chantelle Garvey on ITV's Benidorm, has given birth to a baby daughter. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram this week, revealing that she and her fiancé Nathan Smith have named their newborn daughter Beatrice Hobley-Smith. Accompanying her post, Hannah wrote: "Please excuse...
EE - Very impressed by the Amy storyline
Best storyline they've done in years. It’s all a bit shouty from Jack but the girl playing Amy is doing a great job. More screen time for Denise is always welcome. Best storyline they've done in years. Agreed but Scott Maslen is the weak link in this story. Posts:...
Nastiest ‘celebrity’ housemate?
They really got an awfully trashy tone to the show in the C5 era- it was a far cry from the days of Les Dennis. Roxanne Pallett is the only one I can remember that made a conscious effort to effectively end another housemate's career, so I can't look past her. What a nasty piece of work, and the whole sequence of events that led to her getting her comeuppance was very satisfying television.
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
