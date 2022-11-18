ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

1 killed in blasts near bus stop in Jerusalem

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem killing one person and injuring at least 18. Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem killing one person and injuring at least 18. Giving pets as gifts. Experts say be prepared and know what you're getting into when gifting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting

Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass …. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tracking Thanksgiving travel at Nashville BNA

Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Experts say be prepared and know what you're getting into when gifting pets this holiday season. Law goes into effect Jan. 1. A law named after Dallas Barrett, the man killed on bar rooftop,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating

Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set on fire. Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating. Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man caught recording fiancée’s daughter in the shower: affidavit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Antioch man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancée’s daughter while she showered. Eric V. Walker, 51, is charged with unlawful photography. Officers were dispatched on Sunday to Saxony Lake Drive after Walker’s fiancée found a video...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy

Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
FRANCONIA, NH
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect wanted in homicide investigation in South Nashville

Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in South Nashville and the search for a suspect is underway. Suspect wanted in homicide investigation in South …. Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in South Nashville and the search for a suspect is underway. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years

(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar hit store twice

Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar hit store twice. Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar …. Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar hit store twice. Thanksgiving travel update. Drugs recovered from man in stolen car. Drugs recovered from man in stolen car. Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital...
DICKSON, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Suspect pepper sprays victims in car wash, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 13, three victims were pepper sprayed, physically assaulted and robbed by an unidentified person at a car wash on Gallatin Pike. Surveillance cameras set up in the car wash bays documented the incident. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victims were cleaning...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy