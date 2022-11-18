Read full article on original website
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night
Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night. Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in …. Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night. Be careful before you adopt a pet for Christmas. A new puppy...
1 killed in blasts near bus stop in Jerusalem
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem killing one person and injuring at least 18. Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem killing one person and injuring at least 18. Giving pets as gifts. Experts say be prepared and know what you're getting into when gifting...
Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting
Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass …. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself...
Mother prays "Dallas's Law" will make Music City safer following son’s death
A grieving mother is hopeful that a new law going into effect in 2023 will keep others from going through the same heartache as her family after her son was killed on a bar rooftop in Nashville in 2021. Mother prays “Dallas’s Law” will make Music City …...
Tracking Thanksgiving travel at Nashville BNA
Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Experts say be prepared and know what you're getting into when gifting pets this holiday season. Law goes into effect Jan. 1. A law named after Dallas Barrett, the man killed on bar rooftop,...
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating
Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set on fire. Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police investigating. Officers are investigating after they were called to a neighborhood in South Nashville with claims a dog was intentionally set...
Man caught recording fiancée’s daughter in the shower: affidavit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Antioch man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancée’s daughter while she showered. Eric V. Walker, 51, is charged with unlawful photography. Officers were dispatched on Sunday to Saxony Lake Drive after Walker’s fiancée found a video...
Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy
Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu...
‘We leave a part of ourselves with that family’: Trooper details stress of death notifications, urges safe driving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a portion of the state on track to have the deadliest year on the roads since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging holiday travelers to focus and be vigilant while driving. Lt. Bill Miller, a public information officer for the Tennessee...
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
Suspect wanted in homicide investigation in South Nashville
Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in South Nashville and the search for a suspect is underway. Suspect wanted in homicide investigation in South …. Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in South Nashville and the search for a suspect is underway. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville...
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years
(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar hit store twice
Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar hit store twice. Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar …. Dickson electronics shop owner says same burglar hit store twice. Thanksgiving travel update. Drugs recovered from man in stolen car. Drugs recovered from man in stolen car. Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital...
Tracy Lawrence helps fry 1,200 turkeys for homeless population in Middle TN
The 17th Annual "Mission: Possible" Turkey Fry, led by country music star Tracy Lawrence, is frying a record-breaking 1,200 turkeys this Tuesday at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
WATCH: Suspect pepper sprays victims in car wash, police investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 13, three victims were pepper sprayed, physically assaulted and robbed by an unidentified person at a car wash on Gallatin Pike. Surveillance cameras set up in the car wash bays documented the incident. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victims were cleaning...
