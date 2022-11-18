ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?

The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
numberfire.com

Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

Texans bench Davis Mills, Kyle Allen expected to start in Week 12

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will not start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mills' struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to make a change heading into Week 12. Kyle Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will start on Sunday. In 10 games this season, Mills has completed 203 of 328 pass attempts (61.9%) for 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Darrell Henderson claimed by Jaguars

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Henderson was surprisingly waived by the Rams earlier in the week and has now been claimed by the Jaguars. Exactly how much he will factor into the Jacksonville backfield is unclear. He will likely compete with JaMycal Hasty for the backup role behind sophomore star Travis Etienne.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Kings on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.9 minutes against Sacramento. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) sitting out Wednesday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is officially out after initially being listed as doubtful. Doug McDermott, Keita Bates-Diop, and Romeo Langford will have more minutes available off the bench with Richardson sidelined. numberFire's models project McDermott for 24.6 minutes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) out for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Hachimura has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Heat on Friday. Hachimura is averaging 11.6...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
DENVER, CO

