The Walking Dead star addresses potential MCU return
The Walking Dead favourite Ross Marquand has addressed whether he would be up for reprising Red Skull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After some contractual issues with the studio, Captain America: The First Avenger's Hugo Weaving was replaced by Marquand for both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, bringing to life the Stonekeeper version of Red Skull on the purple-hued planet Vormir.
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Indiana Jones 5's opening sequence will feature de-aged Harrison Ford
Indiana Jones 5 will feature an opening sequence with a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, say the filmmakers behind the upcoming project. In a new interview with Empire, a trio of key filmmakers from Indiana Jones 5 reveal that the movie will be set in 1969 for the majority of the story.
David Tennant transforms in first-look trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko
The trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko, which stars David Tennant in the titular role, just dropped. And (no surprises here), it looks really, really good. If you’re into intrigue, mystery and drama, all based on real events and with a generous helping of Tennant… this will probably be one for you.
Andor season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Andor is galaxies (far, far away) beyond anything else being produced in the Star Wars universe right now. Everything from the moving dialogue and nuanced character work to that gorgeous set design means this is a world we want to stay in forever. While that won't be possible, we can...
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
Doctor Who reveals new logo for 60th anniversary
The classic Doctor Who logo has been given a special anniversary makeover. The brand new logo has been unveiled to mark the legendary show’s 60th anniversary, with the diamond-inspired design revealed on Twitter to celebrate Doctor Who Day. It's a day that's marked by fans every year on November...
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan return in first teaser for Dead City spinoff
The Walking Dead series finale spoilers follow. A first teaser for the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff series Dead City has arrived. The main series came to an end over the weekend, with Negan finally apologising for killing Maggie's other half Glenn all those years ago. While she couldn't ever forgive him, Maggie did believe he had earned his place in the group.
The Walking Dead finale's victim asked to be killed off
The Walking Dead spoilers follow for series finale 'Rest in Peace'. The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos has revealed that she asked for Rosita Espinosa to be killed off, as her character met her demise in the final episode. Together with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt),...
Black Panther 2 star breaks silence over surprise MCU return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Michael B Jordan has opened up about his surprising cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealing he didn't tell his family about his brief appearance in the film. While speaking to ET Online at the premiere of Paramount+ show Fantasy Football, the actor commented...
Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim teases even more drama without Christine Quinn in upcoming season
If you think that the new Selling Sunset will be short of drama after Christine Quinn's exit, you may want to think again. At least that's what the Netflix show's star and Oppenheim group boss Jason Oppenheim implied in a recent interview, assuring fans that there will be "issues" between agents in the new chapter.
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
New Doctor Who 60th anniversary special will unite David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston and more
Doctor Who icons David Tennant, Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Christopher Eccleston, Peter Davison and Paul McGann are uniting for a new audio drama series. Commemorating the cult sci-fi franchise's 60th anniversary in 2023, the stars will feature in Big Finish's eight-part adventure Doctor Who: Once and Future, which rolls out across seven months starting in May.
Wednesday's surprise ending explained
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) time at Nevermore Academy on Netflix's Wednesday has not been at all as she expected. From nearly the moment she set foot at the school, she was quickly swept into the growing mystery surrounding the murders of outcasts and normies in the surrounding area, and later came to the conclusion that only she could stumble upon the truth.
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega reveals why it was hard to ‘warm up’ around Christina Ricci on set
Netflix's Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega has explained why it was hard to "warm up" around Christina Ricci on set. The Scream star takes on the iconic Addams Family role as Wednesday for a spinoff series which will actually feature predecessor Christina Ricci in a brand new part.
Amazon Freevee Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
Does anyone know when the Freevee will be available on Xbox Series X? As I’ve tried searching for it but it isn’t available, I want to download it and sign up for it ready for when Neighbours starts up on there next year. Posts: 1,243. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
Fear the Walking Dead star lands next movie role in sci-fi thriller
Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has landed a new role in a science-fiction thriller, one produced by fellow Fear TWD alumni Colman Domingo. As reported by Deadline, the movie, titled It's What Inside, just wrapped after a short 18-day shoot in Portland, Oregon. Plot details are being kept...
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
Magic Mike 3 ends with a 30-minute "giant dance sequence"
Magic Mike is coming back with a third movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, and director Steven Soderbergh wants to make sure that the last dance in question will be one we won't forget anytime soon. How? By making it half-an-hour long. Speaking to Empire about reviving the series after...
