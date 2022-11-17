ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

CCH announces completion of cafeteria remodel

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Renovations for the cafeteria at Campbell County Health are finished and the facility will reopen next week, the health organization announced Thursday. The cafeteria, which has been closed for the last few months while renovations were ongoing, will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 22, CCH says, with the newly configured space designed to offer new food options and enhance the experience.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through November 12

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
newscenter1.tv

Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!

Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

120 mph vehicle pursuit through Gillette leads to 2 arrests

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies didn’t know that stopping a vehicle for a mismatch between vehicle and license plate the morning of Nov. 20 would lead to a high-speed chase around Gillette. At about 7:10 a.m., a deputy who was patrolling northbound on Highway...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
GILLETTE, WY

