cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
county17.com
CCH announces completion of cafeteria remodel
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Renovations for the cafeteria at Campbell County Health are finished and the facility will reopen next week, the health organization announced Thursday. The cafeteria, which has been closed for the last few months while renovations were ongoing, will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 22, CCH says, with the newly configured space designed to offer new food options and enhance the experience.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through November 12
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
newscenter1.tv
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
county17.com
120 mph vehicle pursuit through Gillette leads to 2 arrests
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies didn’t know that stopping a vehicle for a mismatch between vehicle and license plate the morning of Nov. 20 would lead to a high-speed chase around Gillette. At about 7:10 a.m., a deputy who was patrolling northbound on Highway...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police Department searching for one man in suspected homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police are searching for two persons-of-interest in connection with a shooting that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in north Rapid City. Police said that when dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th street, they discovered an “obviously deceased” adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso.
county17.com
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
newslj.com
Man charged with aggravated robbery in connection with theft from Gillette bank
GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a local bank last week has been charged with aggravated robbery. Preston Selph was arrested last Wednesday morning less than half an hour after. police officers responded to a call of a robbery at First National Bank on...
