WNDU
Medical Moment: How safe are at-home cancer treatments?
(WNDU) - Chemotherapy is a life-saving treatment for many cancer patients - powerful drugs that kill fast-growing cells in the body. It’s given intravenously over a period of hours. But many of us might not know that some cancer can be treated with oral chemotherapy - pills a patient...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Using PARP inhibitors to stop ovarian cancer
(WNDU) - Almost 20,000 women developed ovarian cancer this year. 12,000 are expected to die. For years, it’s been known as the silent killer. Symptoms are vague, meaning when it’s caught, it’s usually too late. But now, there’s hope. Scientists are studying targeted therapies that show...
Breakthrough paves way for new bowel cancer treatment
Scientists have revealed the inner workings of a key protein involved in bowel cancer, paving the way for new drugs to treat the disease.The tankyrase protein is involved in a wide range of processes in the cell, which means it could lead to better and less toxic cancer drugs, researchers suggest.Using Nobel Prize-winning techniques, scientists found how the protein switches itself on and off by self-assembling into 3D chain-like structures.The elusive but important protein plays a particularly important role in helping drive bowel cancer.Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR), believe their research will open the door to...
