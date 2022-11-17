ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 32, hospitalized for a mental health check after entering New York Times building with a sword and an axe and asking to speak to the politics team

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A 32-year-old man armed with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building on Thursday and asked to speak to the political section, authorities said - then handed over his weapons and waited for emergency personnel when he was denied entry.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the Times' building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon after getting a 911 call about a man with a knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Dom_0jF0cKv400
Police were called on Thursday to the lobby of the New York Times' building in midtown Manhattan 

When officers arrived, building security told them the man had the two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It was not clear whether he would face any charges.

Shore News Network

Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims

NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension

An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

BK-born inmate runs marathons behind bars in inspiring film

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — When a Brooklyn mom heard her son was running marathons at San Quentin State Prison in California, she was a bit stunned. “When he hung out (in Brooklyn), he had two, left feet.,” Jacqueline Andrews recalled. “He didn’t run.  He didn’t play basketball.” Her son’s lack of athleticism wasn’t his only […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

DA Bragg won't prosecute nurse accused of killing husband

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he will not prosecute an Upper West Side nurse in the murder of her husband.Tracy McCarter was arrested in March of 2020, accused of fatally stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife.READ MORE: Protesters rally for Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering husband, ask Manhattan DA to drop all chargesSupporters called for those charges to be dropped, saying McCarter is a victim of domestic violence and was defending herself.After a review of the evidence, Bragg says he found reasonable doubt to support a second-degree murder conviction.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Passenger accused of causing disturbance at JFK Airport

NEW YORK -- A passenger is accused of causing a disturbance on board an LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport.Video from inside the cabin shows police boarding the plane after it landed safely around 8:30 p.m. Friday.The passenger who captured the video said a man tried to storm the cockpit.Other passengers helped the flight attendants to subdue the man.He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.Authorities are looking into the incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan

Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD addresses drug complaints at Tompkins Square Park

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department held a meeting Thursday with East Village residents to address concerns about activity in Tompkins Square Park following a rash of complaints about both selling and using drugs in the area. The meeting was part of a listening session organized by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify A Rape Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Lawyer gets 15 months behind bars for firebombing police car

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give her a “second chance” to redeem herself for what she called a momentary lapse of judgement. “I’m so incredibly sorry for my reckless and wrong actions,” a tearful Rahman said in federal court in Brooklyn. “I don’t think there’s enough words to express my sorrow and regret. ... I completely lost my way in the emotion of the night.” U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan praised her for choosing a career in public interest law to fight against social injustices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Jayden Goodridge, 21, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, who is wanted in connection to the below-described homicide. Details are as follows. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 1814 hours, police responded to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

