Bracket Breakdown: Washington (WIAA) football playoff game-by-game analysis, picks in Class 4A quarterfinals

Ever since longtime Bellevue offensive coordinator and Wing-T aficionado Pat Jones joined the Kennedy Catholic staff in 2019, Lancers coach Sheldon Cross has had thoughts about a meeting-of-the-minds integration.

And now it's a reality. The 4A NPSL champions run both the spread-you-out Air Raid out of shotgun and the bunched-up, under-center Wing-T.

"We have the best of both worlds whenever we want," Cross said.

But why now?

After a disappointing loss to North Creek in the 2021 district playoffs - one in which the Lancers' blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead - Cross knew he had to find a more effective bleed-the-clock run game that could combat loaded-in-the-box defenses.

So he met with Jones and former Bellevue coach Butch Goncharoff about adding the Wing-T as a change-up look to his Air Raid offense.

"When we met with Butch, he said, ‘Coach (Cross), if you want to run the ball, and everyone knows you are going to run ball - get under center and run it faster … with fakes,'" Jones said.

So over the summer, they started installing the Wing-T.

But since normal starting quarterback Devon Forehand was so used to being in shotgun, Cross suggested that it be Mason Hayes - the early-season 2021 start signal caller who later moved to wide receiver - who became strictly the Wing-T quarterback.

"They told me they wanted me to do it because I've had experience under-center my whole life," Hayes said.

So, Jones went to work teaching Hayes the art of ball fakes and footwork in the Wing-T.

"Mason has learned how to ride fakes, how to take care of the football, how to hide the football," Jones said. "He almost caught on to it instantly."

The next step - when would be the right time for Kennedy Catholic to get into a Wing-T look?

For starters, it would almost exclusively be utilized in two-point conversion situations - and it has been very successful, converting those conversions at an 81-percent rate.

But it's also been called upon when Kennedy Catholic has been pinned deep in its own territory - just to create some room. Or in deep red-zone situations just to punch it in the end zone.

Or, if nothing else, it can be the new four-minute offense at the end of each half.

And here's the kicker: When the offense is in Air Raid form, Cross calls the plays. When it shifts to Wing-T, Jones calls the plays.

"For the most part, we've worked it in a series or two for whole drives," Cross said. "But during some drives, we'll run the Wing-T ... and game situations dictate putting the Air Raid offense back in."

What helps with that is that eight of the 11 offensive starters - all five linemen, Hayes (receiver in Air Raid, quarterback in Wing-T), running back Xe'ree Alexander and wide receiver Mason Moriarty - are part of both personnel groups.

Even though the Kennedy Catholic offense is still largely Air Raid-based (80-85 percent), Cross has also noticed a residual effect of adding the Wing-T.

"We are trying to implement a championship mindset," Cross said. "And what this has also done has provided a finishing mindset and a disciplined mindset."

7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

Statistical leaders: Graham-Kapowsin - QB Daveon Superales (161-230, 1,922 yards, 19 TDs; 50 carries, 271 yards, two TDs), RB Jalen Davenport (40 carries, 175 yards, three TDs), RB Michael Toa (31 carries, 155 yards, seven TDs), WR Jabez Woods (52 catches, 726 yards, nine TDs), WR Khris Norris (42 catches, 513 yards, three TDs) and DB Garrett Ott (64 tackles, INT) and DL/LB Levi Turner (58 tackles, eight TFL, 5.5 sacks). For Sumner - QB Kayde Bodine (61-101, 885 yards, 12 TDs; 81 carries, 350 yards, 11 TDs), QB Diego Collie (50-78, 736 yards, 11 TDs), RB Matthew Spurbeck (247 carries, 1,868 yards, 19 TDs), WR Jay Mentink (25 catches, 351 yards, four TDs), WR Kano Borden (20 catches, 317 yards, four TDs) and LB Cade Evans (111 tackles) and DL Sean Ponce (17 TFL).

What to watch for: If you haven't heard - these two 4A SPSL rivals have a love-hate relationship. And the Spartans broke a skid with a 34-31 win during the regular season - a game in which Spurbeck rushed for 279 yards. The defending 4A champions made personnel adjustment after that game, and feel better about their defensive front (having Davenport back at linebacker doesn't hurt). Sumner knows Superales has shown tremendous growth in the six weeks since the last matchup - and has the arm talent to flash Woods as the game's most impactful big-play threat.

Pick : Sumner, 36-30.

4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Stevens High School

Statistical leaders: For Gonzaga Prep - QB JoJo Shortell (25-63, 575 yards, eight TDs; 120 carries, 428 yards, three TDs), RB Lilomaiava Mikaele (182 carries, 1,111 yards, 17 TDs), RB Nick Bankey (61 carries, 701 yards, six TDs), RB Noah Holman (103 carries, 724 yards, 15 TDs), RB Sam Ohman (58 carries, 679 yards, four TDs), WR Bo Howell (16 catches, 344 yards, seven TDs) and DL Luke Miller (five sacks). For Lake Stevens - QB Kolton Matson (92-129, 1,167 yards, 14 TDs; 24 carries, 147 yards, three TDs), RB Jayden Limar (159 carries, 1,467 yards, 26 TDs; 20 catches, 213 yards, three TDs), WR Isaac Redford (30 catches, 398 yards, four TDs), WR Cole Becker (28 catches, 383 yards, six TDs), ATH Cassidy Bolong-Banks (29 catches, 412 yards, five TDs; 24 carries, 303 yards, three TDs) and LB Mason Turner (108 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and DB Isaac Redford (seven INTs).

What to watch for: Haven't we seen each other before? Well, in fact - these two state powerhouses met at this juncture in the 4A playoffs a year ago (Lake Stevens 35-14 victory ). And it is because of offenses such as Gonzaga Prep's triple option that the Vikings switched to a 4-2-5 defense nearly a decade ago (although they played five-man fronts often in last year's win). As far as the Bullpups, they need to find a way to slow down Limar (133 yards, four TDs in last year's win). The Notre Dame commit is the classification's most dynamic offensive playmaker.

Pick : Lake Stevens, 28-21.

7 p.m. Friday at Highline Stadium, Burien

Statistical leaders: For Skyline - QB Michael Grimmer (203-287, 2,160 yards, 16 TDs), RB Joshua Menold (109 carries, 507 yards, four TDs), ATH Nahmier Robinson (61 carries, 310 yards, two TDs; 26 catches, 290 yards, three TDs), WR TJ Crandall (40 catches, 498 yards, four TDs), WR JT Weir (40 catches, 396 yards, two TDs), WR Michael Roni (29 catches, 312 yards, three TDs) and LB Bronson Terpstra (98 tackles, three sacks, five TFL) and DB Nahmier Robinson (five INTs). For Kennedy Catholic - QB Devon Forehand (110-156, 1,977 yards, 23 TDs), QB Payton Faker (68-123, 1,123 yards, 15 TDs), RB Xe'ree Alexander (58 carries, 698 yards, 12 TDs), TE Mason Hayes (52 catches, 1,038 yards, 14 TDs), WR Maclane Watkins (42 catches, 776 yards, 11 TDs) and LB Thomas Bevilacqua (61 tackles) and LB Xe'ree Alexander (54 tackles, 13 TFL, four sacks, INT).

What to watch for: Preparing for both of Kennedy Catholic's offenses - Air Raid and Wing-T - there's a lot on Skyline's table this week. But coach Cameron Elisara noted against the spread attack, he likes the matchups - and against the Wing-T, he likes the scheme his defense will play. As much attention as the Spartans' secondary gets, led by TJ Crandall, this game sets up big for defensive tackles Alex Tucker and Zayne Kuewa, and inside linebackers Bronson Terpstra and Nate Fischer as they try and slow down Lancers' standout Xe'ree Alexander and the Lancers' run game.

Pick : Kennedy Catholic, 38-26.

1 p.m. Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

Statistical leaders: For Emerald Ridge - QB Jake Schakel (188-263, 2,515 yards, 31 TDs), RB Logan Lisherness (96 carries, 546 yards, 10 TDs), WR Gio Kafentzis (62 catches, 952 yards, 11 TDs), WR Tony Harste (58 catches, 870 yards, 12 TDs) and LB Logan Lisherness (69 tackles, nine TFL). For Chiawana - QB DJ Duran (96-177, 1,542 yards, 23 TDs), RB Ian Mohl (162 carries, 1,144 yards, 16 TDs), RB Braxton Feldmann (38 carries, 228 yards, five TDs), WR Hunter Azure-Pryce (31 catches, 531 yards, seven TDs) and WR Kade Smith (25 catches, 415 yards, eight TDs).

What to watch for: High-flying newcomer versus experienced past champion - this has the makings of the weekend's most entertaining game. And since both defensive fronts do a remarkable job on opposing rushing attacks, which quarterback should be most trusted to make big plays in the passing game? Both Schakel and Duran have a pair of trustworthy receivers who do different things - Harste and Azure-Pryce as the shifty playmakers in space, and Kafentzis and Smith as the bigger downfield targets.

Pick : Chiawana, 27-23.