wcyb.com
Davis, Mock reunited at ETSU
The ETSU women's basketball team is out to its best start in five years and will look to improve on their 4-1 record when they open up play in the UNLV Thanksgiving tournament which begins on Friday. There are just two players on this team who were here two seasons...
wcyb.com
ETSU Places Five on the SoCon All-Conference team
The ETSU Football team had a disappointing season season, but some players had some standout individual efforts this season. The Bucs had two first team All-Southern Conference selections on both offense and defense, while Tyler Keltner was a first team pick as placekicker. On offense, running back Jacob Saylors and offensive lineman Joe Schreiber (earned the honor, while linebacker Chandler Martin and defensive back Alijah Huzzie received the accolade on the defensive side of the ball.
wcyb.com
Huzzie named Buck Buchannan Award Finalist
ETSU defensive back Alijah Huzzie has been named a finalist for the Buck Buchannan award for the nation's top defender in NCAA Division One FCS. Huzzie had 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended this season. The award winner will be announced...
wcyb.com
Johnson City will host the 2024 USA Softball National Championships
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visit Johnson City announced exciting news that will have a big economic impact. Johnson City will host the 2024 USA Softball National Championships. They are for the 12 and under as well as the 16 and under tournaments. Winged Deer Park has hosted these...
wcyb.com
The 8th annual Adaptive Bowling Tournament took place at Pins and Friends on State Street
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Students with disabilities had the chance to go bowling in Bristol with the eighth annual Adaptive Bowling Tournament. About 150 students with abilities of all levels came from schools across Sullivan County to Pins and Friends on State Street. Organizers say it’s a good way...
wcyb.com
Fill the Frontier at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport
Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its 3rd annual, Fill the Frontier food drive. The dealership is accepting food donations now through December 21, for Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "When you see some of the people who have been impacted by the food they...
wcyb.com
Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
wcyb.com
Washington County expected to surpass Sullivan as most-populated in Tri-Cities by 2040
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee is projected to surpass Sullivan County as the most-populated county in the region within the next two decades. Officials in Johnson City and Washington County are preparing for the rapid growth that has already begun. READ THE DRAFT REPORT | Johnson City's...
wcyb.com
Birthplace of Country Museum to receive final installment of funding from Bristol, Va.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is receiving $100,000 after a narrow approval from Bristol, Virginia city council members. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says this was the final installment for a $500,000, five-year pledge, which was made by a previous council. The city council serving...
wcyb.com
AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be just shy of pre-pandemic levels
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That number is a 1.5% increase over 2021, and is 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Some people are getting a jump start on holiday travel, hitting the roads and interstates...
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino and team members donate turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is thankful for a great four months in business. Now, the casino is working to give back to the community. "We are so thankful for Hard Rock Casino and their heart to give back," said Wes Childress, of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
wcyb.com
Residents asked to share input on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — West State Street could see new improvements in the coming the years. "West State Street is just a critical corridor for the city, it links important resources like the Pinnacle, like the hospital, our beautiful downtown, also the new casino, so it's just a real area of opportunity," said Cherith Young, City of Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Development and Planning.
wcyb.com
Air travel expected to be busy for Thanksgiving holiday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Christmas decorations are up, bags packed, and cars unloaded. Holiday travel is underway, with people from our region ready to hit the skies. Sofia Patton is an Emory & Henry College student headed home to California for the holiday break. She says about her expected travel, "I have to go through Charlotte and through Dallas, so I think it’s going to be pretty busy."
wcyb.com
Man rescued after house fire in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews from all three Bristol, Virginia fire stations and one crew from Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a reported house fire on 1404 Norway Street, in Bristol Virginia, Tuesday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. One induvial...
wcyb.com
Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday (11-22)
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed, Tuesday, November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public Schools...
wcyb.com
Drivers Beware: Watch out for deer during peak season
Workers at Reflections Paint & Body Shop in Kingsport are staying busy. "Mainly it's front bumpers, hoods, lights," says Dale Dimke of Reflections. That damage caused by deer collisions according to Dimke. “It’s really heavy right now, there’s at least one a week, but if you drive up and down...
wcyb.com
Man arrested for identity theft of his father is Gray, Tennessee
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Gray, Tennessee man has been arrested for identity theft after he opened unauthorized credit cards in his father’s name, police said. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, back in October, Casey Cowden, 35, used his father’s information to open two credit cards without his father’s knowledge.
wcyb.com
Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: Saving a life
WISE, Va. — It was last month when at the Goodwill in Wise, Virginia, employees Cathy Lane and Priscilla Lawson noticed a customer wasn't feeling well. Lane said, "so there was a wheelchair sitting over here next do the door, and we brought her over and sat her down."
