Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Davis, Mock reunited at ETSU

The ETSU women's basketball team is out to its best start in five years and will look to improve on their 4-1 record when they open up play in the UNLV Thanksgiving tournament which begins on Friday. There are just two players on this team who were here two seasons...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU Places Five on the SoCon All-Conference team

The ETSU Football team had a disappointing season season, but some players had some standout individual efforts this season. The Bucs had two first team All-Southern Conference selections on both offense and defense, while Tyler Keltner was a first team pick as placekicker. On offense, running back Jacob Saylors and offensive lineman Joe Schreiber (earned the honor, while linebacker Chandler Martin and defensive back Alijah Huzzie received the accolade on the defensive side of the ball.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Huzzie named Buck Buchannan Award Finalist

ETSU defensive back Alijah Huzzie has been named a finalist for the Buck Buchannan award for the nation's top defender in NCAA Division One FCS. Huzzie had 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended this season. The award winner will be announced...
wcyb.com

Fill the Frontier at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport

Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its 3rd annual, Fill the Frontier food drive. The dealership is accepting food donations now through December 21, for Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "When you see some of the people who have been impacted by the food they...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
EMORY, VA
wcyb.com

AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be just shy of pre-pandemic levels

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That number is a 1.5% increase over 2021, and is 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Some people are getting a jump start on holiday travel, hitting the roads and interstates...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Residents asked to share input on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — West State Street could see new improvements in the coming the years. "West State Street is just a critical corridor for the city, it links important resources like the Pinnacle, like the hospital, our beautiful downtown, also the new casino, so it's just a real area of opportunity," said Cherith Young, City of Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Development and Planning.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Air travel expected to be busy for Thanksgiving holiday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Christmas decorations are up, bags packed, and cars unloaded. Holiday travel is underway, with people from our region ready to hit the skies. Sofia Patton is an Emory & Henry College student headed home to California for the holiday break. She says about her expected travel, "I have to go through Charlotte and through Dallas, so I think it’s going to be pretty busy."
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Man rescued after house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews from all three Bristol, Virginia fire stations and one crew from Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a reported house fire on 1404 Norway Street, in Bristol Virginia, Tuesday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. One induvial...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday (11-22)

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed, Tuesday, November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public Schools...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Drivers Beware: Watch out for deer during peak season

Workers at Reflections Paint & Body Shop in Kingsport are staying busy. "Mainly it's front bumpers, hoods, lights," says Dale Dimke of Reflections. That damage caused by deer collisions according to Dimke. “It’s really heavy right now, there’s at least one a week, but if you drive up and down...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Man arrested for identity theft of his father is Gray, Tennessee

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Gray, Tennessee man has been arrested for identity theft after he opened unauthorized credit cards in his father’s name, police said. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, back in October, Casey Cowden, 35, used his father’s information to open two credit cards without his father’s knowledge.
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: Saving a life

WISE, Va. — It was last month when at the Goodwill in Wise, Virginia, employees Cathy Lane and Priscilla Lawson noticed a customer wasn't feeling well. Lane said, "so there was a wheelchair sitting over here next do the door, and we brought her over and sat her down."
WISE, VA

