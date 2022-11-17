ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Huskies Sweep Tigers, Johnnies Shut Out Northwestern

The SCSU men's hockey team shut out Colorado College to earn a weekend sweep, the St. Ben's hockey and basketball teams both notched MIAC wins, the St. John's University football team dominated in round one of the NCAA tournament, the Bison topped UND in the Harvest Bowl, and the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves both ended Saturday with another tally in the win column. The SJU hockey team ended the weekend with a tie, while the Gopher football team, Johnnies basketball team, Granite City Lumberjacks, and St. Cloud Norsemen all wound up in the loss column. On Sunday, the Gopher women's basketball team will return home to host Presbyterian College, and the Vikings will host the Cowboys in an important NFC matchup.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Hey, We Still Have The Best Home Field In The NFL!

That's something, right? Sundays loss to the Cowboys was horrible but I'm sticking with the Vikes. Every team has a bad day. Maybe not that bad, but still. We've come a long way, Baby! Once, Minnesota was home one of the suckiest stadiums in the NFL and now US Bank Stadium was recently voted best in the NFL. Hopefully Sunday's game against the Cowboys was just the Vikings having a bad day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie

The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
PAYNESVILLE, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to start the 2022 Red Kettle campaign. The kickoff event for this year’s campaign is this Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s. Primerica Financial Services sponsors the kickoff, where officials will help...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

