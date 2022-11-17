Read full article on original website
Mankato West football's goal-line stand propels it to victory over Rogers in Class 5A semifinal
MINNEAPOLIS – Rogers had the ball on the Mankato West 5-yard line down 14-10 with just over one minute remaining in the game. Rogers running back Anthony Powell took the direct snap and followed his blockers for four yards, but he was met by Scarlett defenders and stopped one yard short of the ...
Huskies Sweep Tigers, Johnnies Shut Out Northwestern
The SCSU men's hockey team shut out Colorado College to earn a weekend sweep, the St. Ben's hockey and basketball teams both notched MIAC wins, the St. John's University football team dominated in round one of the NCAA tournament, the Bison topped UND in the Harvest Bowl, and the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves both ended Saturday with another tally in the win column. The SJU hockey team ended the weekend with a tie, while the Gopher football team, Johnnies basketball team, Granite City Lumberjacks, and St. Cloud Norsemen all wound up in the loss column. On Sunday, the Gopher women's basketball team will return home to host Presbyterian College, and the Vikings will host the Cowboys in an important NFC matchup.
Hey, We Still Have The Best Home Field In The NFL!
That's something, right? Sundays loss to the Cowboys was horrible but I'm sticking with the Vikes. Every team has a bad day. Maybe not that bad, but still. We've come a long way, Baby! Once, Minnesota was home one of the suckiest stadiums in the NFL and now US Bank Stadium was recently voted best in the NFL. Hopefully Sunday's game against the Cowboys was just the Vikings having a bad day.
Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road
The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
The Most Lopsided Losses In Vikings History
If you felt like Sunday's loss to the Cowboys was a beatdown for the ages, you were right. But it wasn't the worst loss in Vikings history... at least not mathematically. The 37 point loss to Dallas this weekend actually checks in as the sixth-worst loss ever for the team.
Girls Swimming State Results; Melrose’s Drossel Wins a State Title
The girls State swimming and diving meet concluded Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. In Class AA swimming... 200 yard freestyle relay the Sartell-St. Stephen team of Madeline Francois, Emma Yao, Megann Jobin, and Holly Lenarz finished 9th. Sartell-St. Stephen's Emma Yao placed 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke.
KEYC
Springfield advances to state title game with 54-30 win over Deer River
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team won their semifinals matchup against Deer River 54-30 Saturday morning. The Tigers will play Minneota for the Class A championship Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 10:03 a.m.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Here's how the Gophers can win the Big Ten West
Minnesota is still alive heading into the final two weeks.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
rejournals.com
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie
The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to start the 2022 Red Kettle campaign. The kickoff event for this year’s campaign is this Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s. Primerica Financial Services sponsors the kickoff, where officials will help...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
