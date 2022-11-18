ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Vegan Chain Copper Branch Permanently Closes Portland, Maine Location

Less than three years after it officially opened in Portland's Old Port, vegan chain Copper Branch appears to be exiting the city rather quietly. Despite their Google listing claiming the restaurant is only temporarily closed, a 'for lease' sign was placed in the window at 0 Canal Plaza which likely means the end has arrived.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH
94.9 HOM

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Why I Haven’t Been To My Mother’s Grave in the 17 Years Since She Died

It's weird how certain, seemingly random things can trigger memories that can send you for a loop. It's been 17 years since my mother died and just yesterday I thought I should call her to tell her about something I happened to read that she would be interested in and quickly realized she was not there to call and hasn't been for a long time.
BETHEL, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy