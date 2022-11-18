Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
20 Restaurants in Portland, Maine, With Outdoor Dining in Winter
It truly feels like every single day a new restaurant pops into town and I am not one to complain about that. Portland is home to classic staples serving regulars their favorite meals and new places giving us the opportunity to try new things. Portland has really put itself on...
Missing Miyake? The Popular Japanese Restaurant in Portland, Maine, Set to Reopen
Portland's incredible food scene is about to get one of its heavy hitters back. There's excitement in the air as Miyake Restaurant has announced its reopening date, following a lengthy renovation. The official reopening is coming just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Miyake's Facebook post, it...
Vegan Chain Copper Branch Permanently Closes Portland, Maine Location
Less than three years after it officially opened in Portland's Old Port, vegan chain Copper Branch appears to be exiting the city rather quietly. Despite their Google listing claiming the restaurant is only temporarily closed, a 'for lease' sign was placed in the window at 0 Canal Plaza which likely means the end has arrived.
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
Portland Sea Dogs Mascot, Slugger, Wins Double Awards in Mascot Hall of Fame
I’m not even going to act surprised. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again that Slugger the Sea Dog is THE best mascot in the game. I’m talking about the best mascot out of both minor and major league games, all sports considered. The...
Portland on Tap Is Back for 2023, and Here’s When You Can Get Tickets
We've got an early holiday present for you. Portland on Tap is coming back for 2023!. Get ready, because this event is going to be pouring up good times and great drinks at the Cross Insurance Arena Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting November 24, 2022, and...
Water Country in Portsmouth, NH Making Big Upgrades to Two Popular Water Slides
There are some big changes coming to Water Country in the 2023 season, and by the sound of things, it's going to be an experience, unlike anything you've ever seen on a waterslide in New England. An announcement was made in a press release from Water Country that two water...
Watch Amazon’s Unique Way It Delivers Packages to This Tiny Maine Island
This was an incredible story to stumble upon. We try to shop as locally as possible but for a lot of basic or even weird needs, we rely on Amazon to get things ASAP and for inexpensive prices. But what about people living in remote places off the beaten path?...
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
A South Portland, Maine Family Invited Total Strangers to Their Family Thanksgiving
It started off as a very innocent post in the Portland, Maine group on Facebook. Not asking for favors, just asking to be pointed in the right direction. And what happened as a result was the most heartwarming, pure Maine-hearted thing ever. Portland, Maine Thanksgiving Meals. With just one week...
The Auburn, Maine, Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
Chevy Pickup Truck in Westbrook, Maine, Still Running at Nearly One Million Miles
I have been skirting around in the same Honda Civic for years now. My reliable old girl has gotten me safely from Maine to Florida more times than I can count and when people ask when I’m going to sell it, I tell them I will be running this car into the ground.
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
Why I Haven’t Been To My Mother’s Grave in the 17 Years Since She Died
It's weird how certain, seemingly random things can trigger memories that can send you for a loop. It's been 17 years since my mother died and just yesterday I thought I should call her to tell her about something I happened to read that she would be interested in and quickly realized she was not there to call and hasn't been for a long time.
