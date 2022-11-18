CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston is calling for gun reform, including an outright ban on assault weapons. In a statement on Nov. 22 responding to the mass shooting that happened Saturday at a night club in Colorado Springs, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Mark E. Brennan wrote, “This is not the America I grew up in” and that “the proliferation of guns is a strong contributing factor to the surge of violence in our communities.’

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO