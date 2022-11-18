Read full article on original website
Kanawha County deputies hopeful as search for missing man enters fourth week
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the search for 68-year-old Mark Coles enters its fourth week, new surveillance video is leaving investigators encouraged. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released surveillance video from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) Tuesday of Coles boarding a bus in Rand on Oct. 30.
Staffing woes lead to crowded buses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A severe staffing shortage and Thanksgiving week are creating headaches for school officials in Kanawha County. Last week, the county contemplated a return to remote learning. However, that plan drew opposition and convinced officials this week to try everything possible to keep school open. Yet, as...
“We have put our heads in the sand” | Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston calls for gun reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston is calling for gun reform, including an outright ban on assault weapons. In a statement on Nov. 22 responding to the mass shooting that happened Saturday at a night club in Colorado Springs, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Mark E. Brennan wrote, “This is not the America I grew up in” and that “the proliferation of guns is a strong contributing factor to the surge of violence in our communities.’
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the annual Tudor’s truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
Huntington DMV regional office closed due to power outage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to a lengthy power outage projected to last throughout the day, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ regional office in Huntington is closed today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2002. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV’s online services portal at dmv.wv.gov, or...
Small Business Saturday with The Haute Wick Social
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is just about one month away, and it’s time to get into the spirit of shopping. Ashley Casto with The Haute Wick Social in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Small Business Saturday.
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
Christmas with a Cause with Elite Performance Academy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas with a Cause is Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m. at Foundry Theater located in Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at one of the participating dance studios or at the door.
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is wanted after a robbery Wednesday night at a pharmacy in Dunbar. According to the Dunbar Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the CVS in the 100 block of 10th Street. Police say a man entered the CVS and showed...
Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected. Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection. “We saw the two cars...
Local art store Echo-Lit ready for Christmas
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Echo-Lit, a family-owned, Charleston poster publisher and print shop, is open fully to the public after dealing with delays caused by the Covid pandemic. Echo-lit is located at 427 Washington Street West in Charleston. Please contact Jeanne Stevenson at 304-881-6665 or jeanne@echo-lit.com with questions.
Man charged following Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
Annual Huntington Turkey Trot returns this Thanskgiving
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving, think about getting up and moving your feet before you sit down to eat. Stephanie Howell and Patty Jennings stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Huntington’s annual Turkey Trot. You can learn more about the Huntington Turkey Trot here.
SILVER ALERT | Missing man seen on KRT surveillance video
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – It’s been thirteen days since a Silver Alert was issued for a man with health issues reported missing from Rand. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said relatives last heard from Mark Coles, 68, on Oct. 28. On Tuesday, the Kanawha Valley Regional...
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two additional students released from the hospital following bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Following a bus crash last week, two additional students were released from the hospital. The school bus crash happened along Route 40 last week. Magoffin County Schools posted an update on the student’s condition on Facebook. School officials say in addition to the driver, four...
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a shopping center in the Barboursville area. A man -- identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., 25, of Glenwood, West Virginia -- was later arrested and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges.
Traffic pattern changes in effect along U.S. 60
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Most drivers plan for the anticipated traffic while traveling U.S. 60 in Boyd County, Kentucky. Contractors implemented new traffic changes this week. Those changes will continue through the winter and into next spring. “It should be seamless, but people should be aware as you move...
