Thanksgiving week forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 21, 2022. This week will start off on a quiet note with partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Light snow moves in Tuesday morning for locations along and north of U.S. 2. Snow totals on Tuesday are expected to be under an inch. More active weather arrives Wednesday night into Thanksgiving, with chance of a wintry mix and possibly also some freezing drizzle. This could result in minor impacts to holiday travel. Make sure to keep up-to-date on the latest forecast, as details can and likely will change!
Snow chances continue into weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 18, 2022. Chances for on and off snow continues into Saturday. There will be a decrease in snow showers, or at least a lightening of precipitation, with a return to widespread snow showers and South Shore lake effect on Saturday. Accumulations are expected to mostly light, except over the South Shore, where 2-7” are possible and winter weather headlines may be needed.
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway
“Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for first-time parade goers Laurie and William Awe.
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC
One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion
Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
Superior’s Longtime Holiday Tree ‘Unhealthy’, Will Be Replaced
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior’s tree lighting ceremony next week will also be the last with the current tree outside the Superior Public Library. Mayor Jim Paine said the tree has to come down because it has become a hazard and is unhealthier than it looks.
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media
After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
Christina Milian Poses In Superior, Starts Duluth Diaries On Instagram
A star is among us in the Northland and thankfully, she's documenting a lot of her adventures on Instagram! Actress and singer Christina Milian is spending time in Duluth right now thanks to a project she is working on. Back in November, I spotted a post by the star and...
Duluth Salvation Army Introduces New Community Red Kettle
The Duluth Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to help ring bells across the Twin Ports. They currently have over 5,500 volunteer hours for the season, but they need to fill another 3,939 hours. The Red Kettle season is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army....
In Duluth, St. Luke’s celebrates major remodel of Hospice & Oncology Inpatient Unit
When you’re going through cancer or hospice, you need things to be as comfortable as possible. That’s why St. Luke’s is excited about what their major remodel will do for their patients. $1,100,000 dollars were spent adding more infusion spaces and private rooms. They were just putting...
CHUM to distribute 300 free Thanksgiving food boxes
DULUTH, MN -- CHUM in Duluth plans to hand out 300 Thanksgiving food boxes to people in need. Distribution is first-come, first-serve and there is no sign-up needed. People can stop by two different locations on two separate days to pick up their boxes:. Monday, November 21, 2022. 10 a.m....
Sheriff: missing Carlton County man drowned
The Aitkin County Sheriff confirmed Friday a once missing Carlton County man appears to have died of drowning. Lucas Dudden, 38, of Carlton, was missing for almost three weeks starting in late October. Authorities say his initial autopsy results did not show any signs of trauma or foul play. Dudden’s...
Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
