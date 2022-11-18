ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Lattimore among 7 Saints back at practice as 49ers await

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed six straight games with an abdomen injury, was among six New Orleans players to return to practice Wednesday after being unable to play in a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Lattimore practiced on a...
METAIRIE, LA
Post Register

Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Post Register

Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy