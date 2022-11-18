Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
KSAT 12
Woman killed in head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A female driver is dead following a head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road. According to police, the woman was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes...
KSAT 12
Late-night fire damages fast food restaurant on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a fast food restaurant on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 4400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
KTSA
Fatal crash closes section of Loop 410 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Loop 410. It happened just before 3 A.M. Wednesday near Harry Wurzbach. KSAT-12 reports the female driver was driving west in the eastbound lane when she collided with a pickup. The woman was pronounced dead at the...
KTSA
Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
East San Antonio neighbors say the stench of human waste must go
SAN ANTONIO — One by one they stood to give impassioned pleas, detailing how the smell from a portable toilet business is withering their quality of life. Besieged east San Antonio neighbors who have been fighting what they call a terrible stench for months won a skirmish this week with the Board of Adjustment.
CBS Austin
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
Lawyer: Teen who was shot by San Antonio cop released from hospital
A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released after weeks in a hospital, his family’s lawyer said Wednesday.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
Colorado gay club shooting suspect went to high school in Texas
he man accused in the mass murder at a Colorado Springs gay night club was once a high schooler in San Antonio. While living in Bexar County,
news4sanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
Texas woman accused of setting boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly setting her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Department, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a report of arson.
1 Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Guadalupe County (Guadalupe County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash between an 18-wheeler and a box trailer on Tuesday morning in Guadalupe County. According to Cpl. Billie Watson, a decedent was driving a box truck when it crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by a student.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s Strip bar owners rally for Colorado victims while SAPD increases patrols amid shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has bar and club owners on the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio rallying together to reassure patrons that all are welcome to their establishments. Aaron Pena owns the Squeezebox on the strip, and like many...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
Fire crews battle two fires overnight across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Firefighters battled two fires overnight across the city, officials said. The first fire was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of Utopia Lane at the Spanish Crest Apartments. Fire officials said when they arrived, the first floor was fully engulfed in flames.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
