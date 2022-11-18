ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Late-night fire damages fast food restaurant on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a fast food restaurant on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 4400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified

SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of setting boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly setting her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Department, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a report of arson.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy