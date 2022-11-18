ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

More revealed to be involved in Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNX1I_0jF0ajrX00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced on November 17, 2022, two more people have been revealed as part of the Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring .

Homicide investigation underway in Mercer County after early morning shooting at Mercer Mall

Denise Johnson, 25, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license while Terri Lawhorn, 28, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in the acquisition of firearms. Each admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to court documents, between early 2020 and mid-2021, Johnson recruited various people in the Beckley area to help buy firearms for co-defendants Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” and Hassan Abdullah, also known as “San.” Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Philadelphia man newest guilty plea in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring

Lawhorn was among the straw purchasers. Lawhorn admitted to buying a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol for Jones from a gun dealer in Mount Hope on December 23, 2020. Lawhorn further admitted to buying at least three additional firearms as part of the trafficking conspiracy.

No mugshot was available for Denise Johnson.

Of the over 140 trafficked firearms, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WHYY

Episode 2: The targets

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNS

Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after West Virginia shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged following Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A shooting leaves one dead in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says just before 9:00 pm last night, November 21, 2022, deputies received notice of a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. The victim, identified as Ashtin Owens, 37 of Scarbro, died as a result of his injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Inmate chased through hospital during escape attempt

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces additional charges after attempting to escape police custody earlier this month. Reports from the Bluefield City Police Department confirm that on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Patrolman Barton was in room #1 of Bluefield Regional Hospital with Tracy Pauley who was being held on a Bluefield City warrant for no drivers license and drug paraphernalia, along with a Felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic (Fentanyl) out of Tazewell County, Virginia.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Dog Tag Cafe Holding Adopt-A-Soldier Drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With hundreds of thousands of Americans deployed overseas, many of them often miss out on spending time with their families during the holidays. That’s why The Dog Tag Café, located in the Crossroads Mall in Beckley, is partnering with Pastor Becky Maynor to Adopt a Soldier. Food, snacks and even toiletries […]
BECKLEY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation

WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley VAMC seeking caregivers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center is seeking caregivers in southern West Virginia for its Medical Foster Home Program. The program began in 2010 and recently expanded to the Beckley VA Medical Center. This program is for Veterans who are not able to live alone. The program is an alternative for nursing […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Christmas display at courthouse in Hinton has items stolen, vandalized

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Two Christmas trees are stolen and another item is badly damaged from display in front of the Summers County Courthouse. According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, it is believed the incident took place between 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 19, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
CBS Philly

FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Metro News

Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Denise Marie Cottrill, 64, of Charleston, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Cottrill admitted to a role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy