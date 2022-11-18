Read full article on original website
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was seen lurking around a home. Police say they took a report of a “peeping tom” in the neighborhood near Jackson County Memorial Hospital on November 21. Cameras...
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
City of Lawton updated trash collection hours
Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to a press release, City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Lawton Public Library will also be closed both days...
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the holidays they were served a hot Thanksgiving-style meal. “Some for a lack of better words, but you get what you get. It’s usually eaten cold because we only have 15 minutes to eat it, so today is certainly a step up,” Muroto Bilavaye said.
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
Suspect arrested in Altus Christian Academy burglary
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the Altus Christian Academy over the weekend. Altus Police Department said the break-in took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Academy on North Grady St. According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a...
Parks Jones Realty by the numbers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors are in with another report on the Real Estate Market by the numbers. There are currently 334 homes actively up for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors. Those homes have an average asking price of $209,400, however, sellers are asking for an...
City of Lawton honors longest-serving council member
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The street leading up to East Side park in Lawton was renamed in honor of the city’s longest-serving council member. Jackson served on city council for 22 years beginning in Ward 4 and then in Ward 2 when his home was redistricted. He retired in December...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
Veterans group makes donation to Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local organization is going above and beyond to honor those who served in the military. The Stephens County Honor Guard donated a check of $2,000 to the Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center on Tuesday, following a year-long effort where they fundraised the money through a raffle contest.
Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail and will face several charges in connection to a shooting in Altus on Monday night, after allegedly shooting at a man multiple times. 37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Field Artillery Museum Tours
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays always comes an influx of visitors, and this holiday season Fort Sill is taking the initiative to help educate visiting families about the post. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the Field Artillery Museum’s upcoming guided tours and...
Salvation Army preparing for annual Angel Tree
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army of Lawton’s Angel Tree goes up on Saturday, November 26, and they need your help fulfilling kids’ Christmas lists. 7News spoke with Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Lawton, about the Angel Tree’s needs this year and his involvement with the organization for the past 30 years.
Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him
Authorities said they found Bruce Benson's phone, wallet, and keys in his truck, which was unlocked.
Family wants answers after loved ones death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
Father arrested in 2020 ‘suspicious’ death of 2-year-old daughter
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is behind bars after his two-year-old daughter was found dead in his home which police described as “a home with horrible filth.” Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child on November 22, 2022. According to court documents, Wichita Falls […]
