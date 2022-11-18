Read full article on original website
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
Tetris Fans Can Finally Play The Series' Hardest Game On Console
Originally released in 1984, "Tetris" may be one of the most well known and recognizable games of all time. The classic puzzle game has been released and reimagined numerous times over the years, was briefly a major hit on Twitch, and a "Tetris" movie is even in the works at the moment. With all the success and fond memories associated with this title, it's no wonder that it continues to rank as one of the best games of all time. Now, old fans and younger gamers alike will have a chance to experience (or re-experience) the fun of fitting falling blocks into the right patterns with the console release of the hardest version of the game ever.
The Best Starter In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As they dive into the Paldea region to catch and battle pocket monsters, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" players will have plenty of choices to make. From where to go first to what sort of team to put together, developer Game Freak has provided Pokémon trainers with no shortage of options to explore in the title. One of the first (and, for some, biggest) choices players will have to make centers on starter Pokémon.
RIP Deus Ex Go
Although "Deus Ex" is best known for its genre-defining RPG on PC that kicked off the series in 2000, the world of "Deus Ex" has also leapt off computer screens onto mobile on multiple occasions via spin-off titles. For example, in 2016, the same year "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" debuted, Square Enix Montreal released "Deus Ex Go" for mobile and PC. "Deus Ex Go" broke from the standard "Deus Ex" gameplay, instead focusing on turn-based puzzle solving, where players control Adam Jensen as they overcome obstacles and dispatch foes.
How To Quickly Level Up In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Depending on how you like your RPGs, the grind to the highest level can either be an essential part of the experience or a complete chore based on the level cap. With an upper ceiling of 255, "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" offers a long grind to max out every single party member. And while this isn't necessary to complete the main story — with players on GameFAQs reporting that the final boss was trivial at only level 100 — there's tons of endgame content to cover and prepare for (per Screen Rant), not to mention the fun of maxing out and optimizing the individual builds of all the playable characters.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Evolve Charcadet Into Ceruledge And Armarouge
As with past entries in the series, Game Freak has made some Pokémon exclusive to "Scarlet" and others exclusive to "Violet." The developer has also introduced certain pocket monsters with branching evolutions that can transform into different Pokémon based on certain factors. In "Scarlet and Violet," those features combine for the Pokémon Charcadet.
The Callisto Protocol Leak Gives Fans A Look At The Game's First 13 Minutes
Sci-fi horror game "The Callisto Protocol" is due to release in less than ten days, and the fact that it's being developed by the creators of the original "Dead Space" has spurred a lot of hype behind the game — especially when a "Dead Space" remake is set to launch a few months later. Just from trailers and other official footage alone, the game generated quite a following. But fans got an even closer look at what to expect as leaked footage uploaded early November 23, 2022 showed the opening 13 minutes of "The Callisto Protocol."
Warzone 2: How To Turn Proximity Chat On And Off
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" has finally arrived, bringing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Similar to the original game, "Warzone 2.0" has launched alongside "Modern Warfare 2," which means that the two games share some similarities regarding new game mechanics. "Warzone 2.0" features new game mechanics like the interrogation system and the brand-new battle pass system, which allows players to have some control over the order in which they unlock new items. In addition to these new game features, "Warzone 2.0" also features proximity chat.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0's New Battle Pass Explained
On the heels of "Modern Warfare 2," Activision has rolled out another major update to the "Call of Duty" lineup with "Warzone 2.0." The new edition of the battle royale brings fans a wealth of new content and updates that could shake up the competitive experience. Among the additions to the game are the new "DMZ" mode, the introduction of a Jailer to the Gulag, and Strongholds and Black Sites. Along with these major additions, Activision has also chosen to overhaul the battle pass system, breaking with tradition and creating something that's much more interactive and interesting.
Pokémon Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Series' 1000th Monster
In the first generation, the number of Pokémon was "150 and more to see." Now, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" have officially pushed the number to 1000 total unique Pokémon with the latest batch of 'mons. Many fans don't seem to be impressed with the 1000th Pokémon, but they aren't mad about it either.
Dead Island 2 Was Just Hit With Another Delay
"Dead Island" first released more than a decade ago on September 6, 2011, but one could be forgiven for not knowing about it until the sequel was announced. Even though original developer Techland's "Dying Light 2 " has references to "Dead Island," perhaps hinting that the studio would eventually return to the series, "Dead Island 2" is being headed by Deep Silver, a studio known for the "Saints Row" games and the thematically-similar shark RPG "Maneater."
Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League Early Footage Teases Interesting Change For The Series
"Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League" is officially off the shelf. Activision originally teased the mysterious "Crash Bandicoot" multiplayer game back in November 2020 at The Game Awards. However, it was around this time that developer Toys for Bob was forced to put the project on hold. "Call of Duty's" success inspired Activision Blizzard to reallocate developers from Toys for Bob to work on " Warzone," and during the shift many of the staff members working on "Crash Bandicoot" quit the company. "Wumpa League" was believed to be part of a pile of unrealized projects until just recently.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Goat Simulator 3's P.T. Scene
Now that "Goat Simulator 3" is finally here, early reactions have all said the game is stupid fun. The premise of allowing players run around as chaos-creating goats is silly enough, but as pointed out within TheGamer's review, "Goat Simulator 3" is also chock full of wacky easter eggs that regularly allude to other popular video games. Even the announcement trailer for Coffee Stain's sandbox game was a giant reference that took a shot at "Dead Island 2."
GTA: San Andreas Horror Game Is A Creepy But Impressive Fan-Made Project
If you're a fan of Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" series, it's likely you've played "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.". However, what happens when you take this legendary title, flip it on its head, and make it a psychological horror game?. Over the years, "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" has...
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Scarlet Version Have?
In line with release of past "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" offer more or less the same base experience and story. The variation between the two titles largely comes down to the exclusive content each provides outside of the core offerings. The differences are mostly visual and pertain to the featured colors, but they also include different Pokémon that players can catch and train throughout their journey.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
