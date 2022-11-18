Pregnant woman expected to survive after being shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A pregnant woman is now hospitalized after Oklahoma City police say she was shot during an attempted home invasion .

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the Creekside Apartments, located near S.W. 55th and Agnew.

The new mother told police she first noticed something was wrong when she heard someone messing with her window air conditioning unit.

“It suddenly gets pushed in,” said Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department. “She’s hearing voices outside.”

Knight said those voices stopped when gunfire erupted. The bullet from the suspect’s gun struck the woman. Knight said she hid in the bathroom and called 911.

“When officers arrived, [the] suspects were gone,” said Knight. “The victim [could not] get to the door to let officers in. They forced entry and found her inside with a gunshot wound to the leg.”

The victim’s friend, who wanted to stay anonymous, told KFOR the new mother lived there with her boyfriend, but she was home alone at the time.

The friend also said the victim is usually quiet, and the shooting is mysterious.

Police are not sure why she was targeted.

“It appears on the surface that this will probably be a domestic-related shooting,” said Knight.

Thankfully, the woman and her baby boy are going to be okay.

