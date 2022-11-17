Deion Sanders becoming the next head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes may be a long shot, but the rumors and reports have intensified in recent days. On Monday, 247Sports college football analyst Carl Reed reported that Deion Sanders is in talks with both Colorado and South Florida for their vacant head jobs. Sanders is arguably the hottest name on the market right now as along with being an NFL great, he’s in the midst of an undefeated season at Jackson State. The overall vibe from Buff Nation could best be described as cautiously optimistic. Here’s how social media reacted to the news: https://twitter.com/buffnik/status/1594776548602744842https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1594770349652074496https://twitter.com/IOnlySayFacts/status/1594776456399360023https://twitter.com/ENA_BILLE/status/1594771111622778881https://twitter.com/voicemorgantown/status/1594780901774430208https://twitter.com/JustKevooo/status/1594779859166715904https://twitter.com/RaymondLucasJr/status/1594779826585477121https://twitter.com/VilleSportslive/status/1594779407285162005https://twitter.com/PilotTimJones/status/1594777382572859393https://twitter.com/ZackPostal/status/1594776691259412497https://twitter.com/WheatleyHayden/status/1594775208833187840https://twitter.com/utesjazzfins/status/1594773863061082113https://twitter.com/jhall_1906/status/1594773632496111625https://twitter.com/JuJu_Da_Gamer/status/1594773530423529474https://twitter.com/TheJohnHood/status/1594773409606602767https://twitter.com/BigZ622/status/1594773004311220224https://twitter.com/JayBigs/status/1594772972740481026https://twitter.com/cwmauldin00/status/1594770832538091520https://twitter.com/swimtoshorey/status/1594782139916161064https://twitter.com/IceBorg/status/1594782112565104662https://twitter.com/dabigjoker/status/159478120709023744111

BOULDER, CO ・ 40 MINUTES AGO