And this she be attempted murder. He obviously realizes choking can kill, as he's done it before. He's into choking. If the outcome was death once before, then it is very reasonable to assume it can happen anytime he chokes somebody. Even without the prior results, an adult knows it. A kid knows it.
It'd be nice if the judicial system got with the program and realized that those that have the capacity to kill will have that capacity for life. There is no prescription or cure out there for zero empathy. These people are narcissists and psychopaths and need to be dealt with accordingly.
Sarcone's a liar. Prisons in Iowa are full of lifers that should have lesser charges for the same reason. The mere act of "choking" or strangulation is malice aforethought, u have to overcome and incapacitate someone. And I'm sure this guy has an impressive record. Maybe he'll get life next time. 🫣
