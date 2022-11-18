Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
Post Register
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men...
Post Register
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders' Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams' 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers.
Post Register
Lattimore among 7 Saints back at practice as 49ers await
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed six straight games with an abdomen injury, was among six New Orleans players to return to practice Wednesday after being unable to play in a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Lattimore practiced on a...
Post Register
Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster.
Post Register
Pack, Omier lead way in Miami's 79-56 win over Terriers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 23 points, Norchad Omier posted his 38th career double-double and Miami beat St. Francis Brooklyn 79-56 on Wednesday night. Pack was 9-of-13 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. Omier had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Wong added 10 points. Omier and Wong were named to the 40-player Lute Olson Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.
Post Register
Hornets rally to beat 76ers in injury-riddled matchup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final five minutes and the Charlotte Hornets rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for...
Post Register
Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
Post Register
Liberty takes down Bradley 55-44
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points in Liberty’s 55-44 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night at the Cancun Challenge. McGhee was 7-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 15 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Flames (3-3). Blake Preston added 10 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Colin Porter finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.
Post Register
Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami.
Comments / 0