kslnewsradio.com
Multiple crashes and icy conditions impacting Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple accidents hit Utah roads early Wednesday morning impacting travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Utah Highway Patrol reported a serious crash on I-80 eastbound at milepost 85 in Tooele County has the eastbound lanes closed for investigation. Estimated closure is 30 to 60 minutes.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers
The wheels of Park City’s ski economy are turning, and seasonal workers who fill essential roles will arrive soon. But many still don’t have housing. Like hundreds coming to Park City from abroad, 24-year-old Meilyn Ortega from Costa Rica said she’s looking forward to a fun winter.
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
Nonprofit Heber housing developer seeks to lower number of affordable units in project
A nonprofit housing developer in Heber is requesting a change in plans to allow a 100% affordable subdivision to sell 20% of its homes at market rate. After narrow approval by the planning commission Tuesday, it’ll be up to the city council. Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat...
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S.
It's official - the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union has formed, and it's the first of its kind in the country. The new union will contain both lift mechanics and electricians and will operate under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America, which is an arm of the Communications Workers of America.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Safety on minds of club owners after Colorado shooting
In recent years, Jake Sperry has become confident enough with his sexuality to begin going to Salt Lake City gay bars where he can be around others who identify as LGBTQ+ and those that support them.
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive
Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
kslnewsradio.com
The Beehive State reacts to Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aldrich killed at least five people and injured 18 others before being disarmed by patrons in the club. The Colorado Springs Police Department now has Aldrich in custody, according to Lt. Pamela Castro.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
KSLTV
Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs
SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and pleaded...
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Gephardt Daily
Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nicole Olsen. “Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information...
Park City Film to offer seat-testing
For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kslnewsradio.com
Breaking: Two people found dead in Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield Police say two people have been found dead in their home Wednesday afternoon. KSL NewsRadio’s Hugo Ricard Bell reports another family member discovered the bodies and called police just after 3 p.m. in the area of 750 N. 1050 West. Clearfield Police say when...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
KPCW
