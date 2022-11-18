Read full article on original website
Jorge Salazar
6d ago
"Erika a hero?" she started a Go Fund Me afterwards and used the money afterwards to go clubbing...survivor, yes, hero, nah
Reply(1)
7
Related
Court TV
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
kgns.tv
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol works to offer suicide prevention resources
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year brought several challenges for the Border Patrol agency including a record number of apprehensions which is something they say can affect their staff’s mental health. According to Border Patrol’s national numbers, two agent-suicides were reported last week and a third suicide case was...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested again after threatening former DA Nico LaHood, court files show
San Antonio – A woman was arrested Tuesday for violating her bond on a charge of retaliation against the former Bexar County district attorney. Rebekah Arreguin, 55, is accused of threatening to harm attorney Nico LaHood and his family. According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Arreguin called LaHood’s...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working to clean Jarvis Plaza
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since the City of Laredo said that it was dealing with a stinky situation in the downtown area. KGNS News first reported on how the city started power washing along the storefronts after reports of people urinating and defecating in the downtown area.
kgns.tv
Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday. Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo. Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well. Gomez said his ideal...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
kgns.tv
Man accused of assaulting Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Laredo Police arrested Eloy Martinez Vasquez, 28. The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 8:14 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping. The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras. This helps...
kgns.tv
Gateway City Pride Association reacts to Colorado mass shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mass shooting out of Colorado Springs, Colorado has left several people stunned, especially those in the LGBTQ community. In Laredo, the Gateway City Pride Association is calling the act “domestic terrorism.” Officials with the organization say acts like these spread fear and hate, but instead of hiding, they encourage communities to stand up and help end the hate.
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
kgns.tv
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
KWTX
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
news4sanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are reporting an accident on Loop 20. According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 near the FedEx building. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution. For more headlines. click here.
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
kgns.tv
Keep your property and yourself safe this Black Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those heading out to enjoy the holiday sales taking place after Thanksgiving, here’s a reminder to keep an eye out for thieves. Black Friday is expected to bring out hundreds of shoppers this weekend. The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is reminding those who are spending big bucks to avoid becoming a target.
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
