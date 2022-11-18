Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Amari Bailey scored a career-best 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 19 UCLA rebounded from a rough weekend in Las Vegas to beat Pepperdine 100-53 on Wednesday night. David Singleton scored 13 points and Jalen Clark had 12 for the Bruins (4-2). They returned to play after losing ranked teams in Illinois and Baylor at the Continental Tire Main Event. “Our effort was much, much better and I’m a big believer in that,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said when asked about his team’s defense. “I didn’t think we played harder than our opponents in Vegas and I take that personally.” Houston Mallette and Jan Zidek each scored 13 points for the Waves (4-2), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Mallette did not score in the second half. Zidek’s father, George, played on UCLA’s 1995 national championship team.
KHSAA football state semifinal matchups
CLASS 1A Newport Central Catholic at Pikeville - 7:00 PM Holy Cross (Louisville) at Raceland - 7:30 PM
