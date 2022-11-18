LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Amari Bailey scored a career-best 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 19 UCLA rebounded from a rough weekend in Las Vegas to beat Pepperdine 100-53 on Wednesday night. David Singleton scored 13 points and Jalen Clark had 12 for the Bruins (4-2). They returned to play after losing ranked teams in Illinois and Baylor at the Continental Tire Main Event. “Our effort was much, much better and I’m a big believer in that,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said when asked about his team’s defense. “I didn’t think we played harder than our opponents in Vegas and I take that personally.” Houston Mallette and Jan Zidek each scored 13 points for the Waves (4-2), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Mallette did not score in the second half. Zidek’s father, George, played on UCLA’s 1995 national championship team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO