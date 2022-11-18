ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working hard to keep people with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and other constraints from smaller agencies across the state are now forcing them to make the drive to the county where the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply just going to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Midwest City Police Respond To Cyclist Hit By Vehicle

Midwest City Police responded to the scene of a cyclist that had been hit by a vehicle at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Police blocked off one westbound lane of Northeast 23rd Street while they cleared the scene, but traffic was not affected.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
OKC Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Crash

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black pickup truck hit the cyclist and fled the scene. If you have any information, contact...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1 Injured In Overnight SE OKC House Fire

Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 104th Street near South Sunnyland Road. According to the OKCFD, the homeowner came home and found the house ablaze and called 911. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighting was delayed due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Paden’s Smooth Talking Mustang Driver Turns 102

Ray Mayfield is Padan Oklahoma's favorite teenager, and just spend a little time with him and you'll know why. He has lived in Paden his entire life and on Tuesday he turned 102. He is known around Paden not only for being the oldest guy in town, but for the...
PADEN, OK
State Department Of Health Continues Investigation Of Stomach Bug Impacting Custer Co.

The State Department of Health has been monitoring and investigating a string of stomach bugs in the Hydro & Weatherford area. They were notified of the first case on October 25 and have since done wastewater surveillance and reached out to residents to find a common thread in the cases, but they're still working to pinpoint exactly what's causing the viruses.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
Homeless Alliance Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

The Homeless Alliance is giving back this Thanksgiving with a special meal for those who may not have anywhere else to go for the holiday. After several days of preparing, volunteers said it's finally time to serve. Donna Kiplinger has been volunteering for more than five years. “They're very grateful....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lawrence Anderson Arraignment Expected To Continue Into Next Year

The arraignment hearing for Lawrence Anderson will continue into 2023. Anderson was arrested in 2020. Grady County Officials said Anderson killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl. He allegedly tried to feed his neighbor’s heart to his uncle and his uncle’s granddaughter. Anderson will be back in court...
Dense Fog Across The State, With Thanksgiving Storm Approaching

Dense fog in some areas this morning. Temperatures near Blanchard are below freezing and there is some freezing fog occurring. Our tracker Jeromy Carter is in the area. Roads are fine, but there is ice on the windshield!. This afternoon we warm back into the 50s and 60s with sunny...
BLANCHARD, OK

