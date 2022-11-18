ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buc-ee's Athens is officially opened and so are new economic opportunities

ATHENS, Ala. — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, opened its doors this morning and local leaders including Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell were all in attendance.
FACES of Morgan Co. is hosts silent auction to help foster care families this holiday season

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The holiday season can be tough for many families during this season, especially those families in the foster care system. To help ease some of the burden, FACES of Morgan Co is hosting its annual Silent Auction to raise money to help fulfill Christmas wishes for children in the system. President Julie Murphy says this year's response has been overwhelming.
Cummings Research Park celebrates 60 years of growth in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cummings Research Park is celebrating 60 years in Huntsville, it's one of the leading science and technology business parks in the world. Erin Koshut, the Executive Director of Cummings Research Park says, "you have companies that are really smart, doing amazing work, that are employing, you know, highly degreed professionals. And the impact that they are having on society."
EarlyWorks Children's Museum unveils new master plan for upgrades

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After more than 6 months of work, which included planning and design meetings, interviews with community members and museum visitors, and a significant amount of market analysis, the EarlyWorks Family of Museums team is ready to show the community what it has planned for the future of hands-on learning in North Alabama.
Huntsville Museum of Art offering free admission on Thanksgiving Weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) will offer free admission to all guests on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Thanksgiving Weekend Community Free Day is scheduled on the opening day of Looking at the Collection: African American Art and Artists and the final day of Encounters: Vadis Turner. Visitors can also view Donato Giancola: Adventures in Imagination and take part in Museum Store Sunday.
Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
Chestnut Grove Elementary’s “The Launch Pad” will give students a new creative experience

DECATUR, Ala. — Today staff and students at Chestnut Grove Elementary, along with Ed Farm Spaces, hosted a ribbon cutting for "The Launch Pad", a new STEAM lab that will give students a chance to learn and produce work within the stem field. Daniel Whitt, Learning Innovation Director for Ed Farms says although they have created many spaces, this one is one of a kind.
Huntsville Underground: Let's dive into Shelta Cave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Shockingly enough, Shelta Cave is only 4 minutes away from FOX54. Also shockingly, but maybe not as surprising... Huntsville is not only known as 'The Rocket City'... "As much as it's the Rocket City, it's also the Cave City," said Shelta Cave Preserve Property Manager for...
Holiday events across the Tennessee Valley

Holiday cheer is being spread across the Tennessee Valley with events for everyone to enjoy. The holiday season is here! Find a local event to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, ice skate, or even meet Santa Claus. Colbert County Events in Leighton. LaGrange College Site Park’s Christmas in the...
Huntsville hosts annual 'Veterans Day Parade'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville for the annual Veterans Day Parade, to honor and thank those who have served. The rain didn't stop the community of Huntsville to come together Friday to honor Veterans. There were lots of smiles and waves and attendees thanking...
Honoring Veterans: Sgt. James L. Carson turns 100!

ARAB, Ala. — A small group of close acquaintances gather at Arab City Park to lay a wreath at the Veterans Monument. One of them is Sergeant James L. Carson, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who says he's just thankful to still be here! "I'm thankful and blessed to have had good health for all my life until this apparent time period, and it's just wonderful to be here and be among our American Legion friends."
