Dunkin' donates $28,000 to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As we head into the holiday season, Dunkin' Donuts is sprinkling some joy Monday for the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, through a $28,000 grant. Huntsville Hospital St. Jude Affiliate Clinic Charge Nurse Tosha Canterberry says a child's cancer diagnosis affects the whole family. "Parents...
Huntsville International Airport shares a few helpful tips for holiday travelers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The holiday travel season is in full swing, and AAA predicts 4.5 million Americans will fly to Thanksgiving celebrations in 2022, an 8% increase over 2021. The Thanksgiving travel period traditionally runs from the Friday before the holiday through the Sunday following Thanksgiving. With so many...
Buc-ee's Athens is officially opened and so are new economic opportunities
ATHENS, Ala. — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, opened its doors this morning and local leaders including Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell were all in attendance.
Organizations give back to local Veteran through home beautification
FACKLER, Ala. — Veterans have given so much to our country and some organizations in Alabama want to give back through home improvements. Volunteers from Bearded Warriors, Home Depot and the Home Depot Foundation are helping to make one Veterans home-life more comfortable. Albert Hutchens is the brother of...
FACES of Morgan Co. is hosts silent auction to help foster care families this holiday season
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The holiday season can be tough for many families during this season, especially those families in the foster care system. To help ease some of the burden, FACES of Morgan Co is hosting its annual Silent Auction to raise money to help fulfill Christmas wishes for children in the system. President Julie Murphy says this year's response has been overwhelming.
Cummings Research Park celebrates 60 years of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cummings Research Park is celebrating 60 years in Huntsville, it's one of the leading science and technology business parks in the world. Erin Koshut, the Executive Director of Cummings Research Park says, "you have companies that are really smart, doing amazing work, that are employing, you know, highly degreed professionals. And the impact that they are having on society."
EarlyWorks Children's Museum unveils new master plan for upgrades
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After more than 6 months of work, which included planning and design meetings, interviews with community members and museum visitors, and a significant amount of market analysis, the EarlyWorks Family of Museums team is ready to show the community what it has planned for the future of hands-on learning in North Alabama.
Huntsville Museum of Art offering free admission on Thanksgiving Weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) will offer free admission to all guests on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Thanksgiving Weekend Community Free Day is scheduled on the opening day of Looking at the Collection: African American Art and Artists and the final day of Encounters: Vadis Turner. Visitors can also view Donato Giancola: Adventures in Imagination and take part in Museum Store Sunday.
Huntsville Underground: Cavers drawn together by love of the adventure
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Being home to the National Speleological Society, being known as the Cave City to many and being a national caving hotspot, Huntsville is bound to have an abundance of cavers. Luckily for those interested in caving, there's a Huntsville Grotto, a group consisting of various individuals...
Working on your holiday shopping? Redstone Federal Credit Union has some tips for you
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner and that means you're probably ready to work on your holiday shopping. And one banking expert from Redstone Federal Credit Union gives us some tips to ensure you're shopping and spending go smoothly. Patricia Lloyd, Public...
Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
Chestnut Grove Elementary’s “The Launch Pad” will give students a new creative experience
DECATUR, Ala. — Today staff and students at Chestnut Grove Elementary, along with Ed Farm Spaces, hosted a ribbon cutting for "The Launch Pad", a new STEAM lab that will give students a chance to learn and produce work within the stem field. Daniel Whitt, Learning Innovation Director for Ed Farms says although they have created many spaces, this one is one of a kind.
New flyover ramps soon to be constructed on I-565 into Town Madison
MADISON, Alabama — It looks like flyover ramps will soon be coming to I-565 into Town Madison. The Madison City Council on Monday approved the construction of the full interchange to complete both the east and west needs. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says, "traffic has always been something on...
Huntsville Underground: Let's dive into Shelta Cave
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Shockingly enough, Shelta Cave is only 4 minutes away from FOX54. Also shockingly, but maybe not as surprising... Huntsville is not only known as 'The Rocket City'... "As much as it's the Rocket City, it's also the Cave City," said Shelta Cave Preserve Property Manager for...
Huntsville organizations honor and provide resources to local Veterans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We're taking a look at some of the organizations who honor and serve Veterans living in North Alabama as part of FOX54's Honoring Veterans week. When those in the military leave service, it can be difficult transitioning back to civilian life. Organizations in North Alabama want...
Dual Enrollment opportunities now offered at Northeast Alabama Community College
RAINSVILLE, Ala. — High school students interested in career technical and training programs may now take Dual Enrollment courses on campus at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC). Scholarships are also available for students wishing to enroll in these courses. Opportunities for Dual Enrollment courses are available in Machine Tool...
Holiday events across the Tennessee Valley
Holiday cheer is being spread across the Tennessee Valley with events for everyone to enjoy. The holiday season is here! Find a local event to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, ice skate, or even meet Santa Claus. Colbert County Events in Leighton. LaGrange College Site Park’s Christmas in the...
Honoring Veterans: Meet U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Streeter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Michael Streeter is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant who was with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He began his service in the 90's working in special operations as a Carl Gustav gunner…and frequently parachuted out of planes. "I hit the ground really hard and...
Huntsville hosts annual 'Veterans Day Parade'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville for the annual Veterans Day Parade, to honor and thank those who have served. The rain didn't stop the community of Huntsville to come together Friday to honor Veterans. There were lots of smiles and waves and attendees thanking...
Honoring Veterans: Sgt. James L. Carson turns 100!
ARAB, Ala. — A small group of close acquaintances gather at Arab City Park to lay a wreath at the Veterans Monument. One of them is Sergeant James L. Carson, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who says he's just thankful to still be here! "I'm thankful and blessed to have had good health for all my life until this apparent time period, and it's just wonderful to be here and be among our American Legion friends."
