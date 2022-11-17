Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Jimbo Fisher jabs continue at empty Kyle Field during Texas A&M's uninspiring win over UMass
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 20-3 win over UMass, but the uninspired victory in front of a sparse crowd at Kyle Field led to jabs from national media members aimed at coach Jimbo Fisher, who continued to be a public punching bag during a disappointing season with the Aggies.
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Second-year Alabama CB Khyree Jackson suspended, Nick Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson hasn’t played the last two weeks. After appearing in the first nine games of the 2022 season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay.
College football rankings: Projecting the playoff top 25 during rivalry week
The College Football Playoff race took a major turn over the weekend following Tennessee's loss at South Carolina and near whiffs by TCU and Michigan, supporting the idea this year's postseason remains unpredictable heading into rivalry week. In our latest selection committee top 25 projection, the top four remains the same, but there is lots of commotion behind unbeaten TCU.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On USC “There’s A Different Feeling About This One”
Marcus Freeman discussed the rivalry with USC as something special, especially this year, with it being the last game and lot on the line for both teams. Freeman was asked by Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister about Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley and the opportunities and challenges the Irish will have against them.
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
Rucker: Vols' special season derailed in inexcusable debacle
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — With everything on this line, this. Against a team like that, this. Of all the ways it could end, this. A Tennessee football season that felt too good to be true proved to be just that Saturday night, when the fifth-ranked Vols self-immolated in a shocking, 63-38 loss to South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
College basketball rankings: Virginia surges, Kentucky tumbles in AP Top 25
Feast Week is the moment when teams start to prove themselves as real contenders. Virginia did just that with a pair of impressive wins over Baylor and Illinois in the Continental Tire Main Event. Virginia is one of the big, early-season winners, and it was rewarded for its strong performance with a big bump in the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 rankings.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
