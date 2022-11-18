Osceola County high school student killed in apartment complex early Thursday, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was killed early Thursday morning, according to Kissimmee police.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to Kensington Apartments for a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, later identified as 16-year-old Paola Pagan, was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital where she died despite life-saving efforts.

Osceola County Schools confirmed to Channel 9 that Pagan was a student.

Anyone with information on the active investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes at 407-846-3333 or anonymously report their tip to Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

