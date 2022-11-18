Marian volleyball sweeps Forest Hills Northern to earn shot at third consecutive title

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bloomfield Hills Marian will play for its third consecutive Division 1 state championship as it beat Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 on Thursday.

The first set was an absolute battle, with both teams going back-and-forth with mini-runs. Marian was down 16-14 at what point, then reeled off three straight to force a Forest Hills Northern timeout.

The action-packed first set ended with Marian getting the last two points to take the set.

“We knew they definitely had the hitting power and a good center, and they’re very-well coached,” Marian coach Mayssa Cook said. “I thought we did a really good job putting ourselves in positions to either get the stuff block or slow the ball down.”

Marian took its momentum into the second set, which was very slow-moving, not helped by a couple of play stoppages by the officials. It was back-and-forth again early on, but it pulled away again to take a two-set advantage.

“Obviously Mayssa and her coaching staff are one of the best in the country, not just the state,” Forest Hills Northern coach Dale Wilhelm said. “And obviously we’re disappointed because we played so well in that first set.

"They keep the pressure on you. They don’t beat themselves,” Wilhelm said. “You have to do a lot of really good things if you’re going to hang with them.”

The third set was back-and-forth once again, with the set tied at eight early on. Marian went a 7-0 run shortly after that to distant itself. Forest Hills Northern countered with a 6-2 run of its own to make thing a bit uncomfortable for Marian, as it took a timeout.

But Marian still ended up on top and will get a shot at that three-peat.

“My college coach told me that very few coaches have been able to (win three consecutive state titles),” Cook said. “That’s where a lot of my personal motivation comes from. But I’m also proud of these girls for making it as far as we’ve had.”