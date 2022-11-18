ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49V6OE_0jF0ZFtc00

Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him.

It doesn’t seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson.

“I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter who went first, I just know my spot, what it was.”

Jackson was taken 32nd in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. That was 31 spots behind Baker Mayfield, who was picked by Cleveland back then and will face the Ravens this weekend as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.

In fact, two of the four quarterbacks taken ahead of Jackson are currently with Carolina. Sam Darnold, drafted third by the New York Jets, is also on the Panthers but hasn’t played yet this season. By now, it’s fairly obvious that the Ravens and Buffalo Bills ended up with the quarterback prizes from that draft when they took Jackson and Josh Allen.

“I remember all the coaches thundering down the hallway like a herd. I could hear them, ‘Boom, boom, boom!’ — because we were on the other side of the building when we got Lamar,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “So, everyone was excited. I remember that.”

Jackson and Mayfield have faced off plenty because they were in the same division until Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers before this season. He began the season as Carolina’s starter, but was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 5. P.J. Walker replaced him, but he hurt his own ankle and Mayfield is now set to start again.

“I’m not worried about it being ‘my job’ because I know what I am capable of and this team does as well,” Mayfield said. “I am going to go out there fully confident and ready to win.”

The Ravens (6-3) have won three straight and are coming off their open date. They lead the AFC North. Carolina (3-7) hasn’t fared nearly as well, but the Panthers are only two games out of first place in the NFC South after beating Atlanta last week.

RUN THE ROCK

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for the Panthers.

Carolina is averaging 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. They averaged 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield.

Guard Austin Corbett said that is not a reflection on McCaffrey, but more of an indication of the team’s total commitment to the running game.

“We have found an identity,” Corbett said.

D’Onta Foreman has proven to be the ideal back for what interim coach Steve Wilks wants — a tough, physical back who wears down opponents.

Foreman has run for 389 yards and four touchdowns in the past four games.

LAYOFFS

Both teams have had extra time to prepare for this game. The Ravens were off last week, and Carolina played a Thursday night game.

Baltimore is 11-3 in games immediately following an open date under Harbaugh.

SCARED OF MOM

Mayfield said he got to know Lamar Jackson and his family a little bit in college and came away impressed — and, frankly, a little scared.

“He’s a great guy and good family. Still intimidated by his mom to be honest with you,” Mayfield said with a smile.

“His mom used to work him out and she told me stories for me to get ... down to Florida and go work out with him and I politely declined after a few beverages at the Heisman ceremony,” Mayfield said. “But she’s intimidating. There is a reason why he is so tough.”

LAST SEASON

Baltimore split two games with Mayfield and the Browns last year. Mayfield threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in a 16-10 loss at Baltimore, and he passed for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-22 win over the Ravens.

“I did think Baker would be a Brownie for life, so it will be a little different seeing those colors,” Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said. “I thought the Lamar-Baker thing would be a long time. So, him in the baby blue and white, it’s going to be different, but I’m sure he’ll still be the same feisty Baker that will ... If he throws one on you, he’ll let you know, so I do like that about Baker.”

PASSING ON LAMAR

Wilks was the coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and had the No. 10 pick in the draft. He was part of the group that chose Josh Rosen, passing on Jackson.

“I can’t even recall where we had him ranked,” Wilks said. “If I did, I probably wouldn’t tell you.”

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Analysis: Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker's

DENVER (AP) — The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn’t quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery.” What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as “The Big Bamboozle.” Walker wasn’t exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he was long gone by the time the trade blossomed for the Cowboys after Jones and Jimmy Johnson drafted Emmitt Smith, Alexander Wright, Russell Maryland, Alvin Harper, Dixon Edwards, Robert Jones, Kevin Smith and Darren Woodson on their way to three Super Bowl parades.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t just go away on its own. The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm — and upright — when they face New England on Thursday night. After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36). “It’s tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’ve just got to move toward more quick game — getting the ball out quicker, putting the ball in space and letting people work. If things are not working out the way we planned, we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that’s going to work better for us.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 12

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
The Associated Press

Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who was on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, endured countless blows that caused permanent brain damage and led to cocaine and alcohol abuse that eventually killed him at age 49, his lawyers said in closing arguments. His widow, Alana Gee, was in the courtroom Monday. In the first case of its kind to go to a jury, the attorneys told Los Angeles Superior Court jurors that the NCAA, the governing body of college athletics in the U.S., had known about effects of head trauma in sports since the 1930s but failed for decades to notify players of the risks or put rules in place to protect players. “You cannot bring Matt back but you can say what the NCAA did to him was wrong,” attorney Bill Horton said. “Put this on the NCAA’s radar. ... This is the only way they will ever listen.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens. He recalled not wearing shoes when he went outside to explore and create artwork on trees by painting with a mixture of charcoal and water. When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do. “I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition,” Corum said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Doctors said I probably wouldn’t be able to play sports.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. “We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Michigan joins Ohio St. in 900-club

Moving toward the latest monumental matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, the Big Ten rivals share another Associated Press college football poll milestone. Michigan became the second school, joining Ohio State, to appear in at least 900 rankings since the media poll started in 1936. The Wolverines were ranked third and the Buckeyes second, behind No. 1 Georgia, on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State has been ranked 963 times — that’s 79% of all AP polls. Michigan’s 900 appearances represent 74% of all polls.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Grant's 23 help Duquesne take down Alabama State 75-57

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 23 points helped Duquesne defeat Alabama State 75-57 on Wednesday night. Grant added seven rebounds for the Dukes (5-1). Austin Rotroff added 12 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Quincy McGriff was 4-of-7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points. The Hornets (0-6) were led in scoring by Jordan O’Neal, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Range added 10 points for Alabama State. In addition, Antonio Madlock finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists. The loss was the Hornets’ sixth straight. Duquesne led Alabama State 37-28 at the half, with Grant (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Duquesne outscored Alabama State by nine points over the final half, while Grant led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

UNLV moves to 6-0, beats Minnesota 71-62 in SoCal Challenge

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points, EJ Harkless added 16 and UNLV cruised to a 71-62 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night in the SoCal Challenge to remain undefeated. Luis Rodriguez added 15 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (6-0). Jackie Johnson III had 13 points and made four 3-pointers. UNLV entered having forced 20 or more turnovers in each of its five games and pushed Minnesota to 17. Gilbert had three of the Rebels’ nine steals. Jamison Battle scored 17 points for Minnesota (4-2), which shot 37% (21 of 57) from the floor. Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington added 15 points apiece.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy