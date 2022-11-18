How to Watch: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

The Sooners are back home, searching for positive momentum to close the season.

After back-to-back three-point losses, Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) returns to Norman to host No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) in a prime-time Bedlam matchup.

Oklahoma is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to West Virginia in Morgantown and searching for positive momentum against its in-state rival. Bedlam at home is one of Oklahoma’s last opportunities to finish the season off on the right foot. The Cowboys may be limping to the finish line after narrowly escaping Iowa State 20-14 to end the two-game losing skid to the Big 12’s Kansas schools.

It’s a unique Bedlam matchup, which should set up for quite the interesting evening in Norman. There’s always fireworks when the Sooners and Cowboys meet.

What Time Does Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Start?

The Sooners and Cowboys kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman.

What Channel Is Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State on?

Oklahoma-Oklahoma State will be carried by ABC.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State?

Watch OU-OSU on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

The Pokes are clearly a better team when quarterback Spencer Sanders is playing, but it’s unclear if Oklahoma State’s star will be a full go in Bedlam. He began last week's game on the bench, but as the matchup wore on and the outcome seemed in question, Sanders entered the game regardless of injury and led the Cowboys to a comeback victory.

Oklahoma’s defensive line has struggled to slow down running quarterbacks. Sanders suiting up would give Oklahoma State a different dimension. The Sooners, on the other hand, will look to Eric Gray and the rushing attack to pave the way on Saturday.

Regardless, Saturday’s Bedlam contest should be one of desperation on both sides. The Sooners and Cowboys provide instant entertainment every year.