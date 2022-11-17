ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Danuel House Jr. discusses comfort level with Sixers to begin the season

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Danuel House Jr. in free agency for his ability to play both ends of the floor. He shot 41.5% from deep in the 2021-22 season for the Utah Jazz and he has experience playing with James Harden in Houston.

To begin the season with the Sixers, House Jr. is averaging just 3.9 points and he’s shooting 33.3% from deep. Things have been a bit rocky for both the Sixers and for House Jr., but they are also a work in progress and the veteran out of Texas A&M understands that as he finds his comfort level.

“As you can see, we’re still improving as a team,” said House Jr. “So everybody’s gonna take strides and get better. So we just got to continue to come to work and just put the hat on. I can’t really predict that because I can’t see into the future. I wish I had that power, but I just like the way that things are rolling.”

The Sixers are coming off two wins over the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz over the previous weekend. They are now in the middle of having four days off and being able to continue to grow as a team for the future.

“The ball is going in the right direction, we’re picking up stuff, locking into certain details,” House Jr. added. “That’s going to help us in the long haul.”

In terms of the comfort level House Jr. has with the team, the Sixers have not exactly laid out roles for everybody on the team. They want the rotation players to do a variety of different things on the floor for Philadelphia as they get everybody on the same page.

“We really haven’t really had a strict, like, ‘This is your role. This is your role’. because every game may require different people to do different stuff,” he explained. “It’s a we season. We can’t be just be locked into my role is this every game because this game may not be required for that role. It may be required for this role. So can you suit this role? So it’s not about particularly setting certain guidelines and stuff.”

The good thing for House Jr. and the others is that they are versatile and can offer up different attributes to help a team be successful.

