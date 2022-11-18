ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

102.9 WBLM

Body of Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found on Mount Lafayette, NH

The body of a Massachusetts woman who went missing while hiking Franconia Ridge was found Wednesday morning on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, Massachusetts became separated from her group at the Lafayette Place campground in Franconia Sunday and did not return at the designated time. NH Fish and Game was notified and a search was started.
WESTFORD, MA
102.9 WBLM

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
102.9 WBLM

Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views

I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
GOFFSTOWN, NH
102.9 WBLM

You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant

Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
SAUGUS, MA
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

