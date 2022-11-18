Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Related
Body of Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found on Mount Lafayette, NH
The body of a Massachusetts woman who went missing while hiking Franconia Ridge was found Wednesday morning on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, Massachusetts became separated from her group at the Lafayette Place campground in Franconia Sunday and did not return at the designated time. NH Fish and Game was notified and a search was started.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Experience Magical, Unique Outdoor Igloo Dining at This Historic Massachusetts Inn
They call it "Inngloo Wonderland", and if you want to get off the beaten path, then you'll find a little adventure with cozy outdoor dining just 30 minutes northwest of Boston. The Inn at Hastings Park is in Lexington, Massachusetts, and yes, it's Lexington where the first shot of the...
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
Massachusetts Native Jay Leno to Return to Stage This Weekend
Jay Leno has said repeatedly that the biggest challenge for standups (in terms of longevity) is simply just getting on stage, and making themselves go out, get in the car, and tell jokes. So, it’s no surprise that the Andover native is set to return to the stage this weekend,...
Celebrity Sighting: Comedian Kevin James Stopped By These Restaurants in Worcester, MA, Last Week
New England is home to some delicious food, this we know. With all the celebrities that pass through our states, it is not uncommon to catch one at one of your favorite local places to eat. Earlier this year musician Steven Tyler was spotted at an oyster house in Massachusetts.
WATCH: Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Stops by New Hampshire Veterans Home
As someone who grew up playing the drums, I’ve always greatly admired the work of Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. With the band on its way to superstardom, Allen was involved in a car accident that threatened to rob him of that dream. He suffered severe injuries and nearly lost both arms.
Why is the New England International Auto Show Cancelled for the 3rd Time in a Row?
Whether it's fathers and sons or auto enthusiasts, the bad news comes again for the third year in a row: the cancellation of the New England International Auto Show. The last time they all poured into the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center was in January of 2020. From funky, fast,...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0