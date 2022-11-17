ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in violent robbery of wristwatch in San Francisco's Hayes Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – A 19-year-old San Francisco man was arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood earlier this month.

According to police, two victims were shopping in the area of Lily and Laguna streets on the afternoon of November 5 when they were approached by two armed suspects. Both victims were wearing watches "of high value" at the time of the incident.

The first victim was able to get into his vehicle and lock himself inside, but the suspects were able to break the window with an unknown object. Police said the victim was able to flee the scene.

Soon after, the suspects attacked a second victim while attempting to steal his watch, but were unsuccessful. The suspects then brandished a firearm at a third victim while heading towards a getaway vehicle.

Before the suspects fled the scene, police said the second victim tried to stop them and was robbed of his watch in the process. All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said robbery unit investigators along with sheriff's deputies identified one of the suspects and obtained arrest and search warrants.

On Monday, officers detained the suspect at the Hall of Justice. During a search, police said they found the stolen watch on his wrist.

A search warrant of the suspect's residence yielded an unregistered rifle, along with evidence relating to the case, police said.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Lagula, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while on bail.

Police did not give details about the second suspect.

According to jail records, Lagula is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

