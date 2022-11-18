Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
BYU Newsnet
Valiant effort not enough for No. 18 BYU women’s volleyball in four-set Senior Night loss to No. 2 San Diego
You could see from the emotions on the faces of the six seniors on the BYU women’s volleyball team this is not how they wanted the regular season to end. What looked so promising to start ended up being a hard reality check against the team that basically ran away with the West Coast Conference.
BYU Newsnet
Track and field athlete Corey Johnson sets his eyes on the football field
Between BYU track and field, BYU Men’s Chorus, keeping his grades up in the pre-business program, releasing his own singles and a renewed interest in football, BYU sophomore Corey Johnson is pulling quite the balancing act. As a highly recruited hurdler out of high school, Johnson’s speed is staggeringly...
BYU Newsnet
BYU swim team places second at Mizzou Invite
At the Mizzou Invite in Columbia, Missouri, both the BYU men’s and women’s swim teams finished in second place, with 911 points for the men and 746 for the women. Over the three days of the event, 65 personal-best times were set. Along with personal-best times, some new...
BYU Newsnet
BYU ballroom dancer collects donated, used dance gear for other dancers
BYU ballroom dancer Logan Barnes collected donated dance gear to make it available to other dancers at an affordable price. “I started dancing when I was about 5 years old,” Barnes said. “My dad danced at Rick’s College, now BYU-Idaho, and he had a friend who started a ballroom program and he put me in it. I’ve stuck with it since then and I’ve just loved it.”
BYU Newsnet
BYU startup partners with flower growers to remove plastic from the ocean
Plastic recycling startup Repurpose Recycling is now collaborating with Sami Sacha Flowers in their largest partnership to date. Repurpose Recycling, founded by BYU graduate Jeremy Porter, pays people to collect plastic products from bodies of water and works with companies to offset their plastic waste. Porter said Repurpose Recycling aims...
BYU Newsnet
Newlyweds discuss navigating whose family to join for the holidays
Married students Lydia Gardner, JT Gardner and Harrison Morford said they face many challenges in deciding which side of the family to visit each year for Thanksgiving. Lydia Gardner, from Parma, Idaho, said it is tricky to find a good schedule to rotate which holidays they spend with each side of the family.
BYU Newsnet
Orem city celebrates annual ‘Lights On’ event
Christmas lights illuminated the trees outside Orem City Center as hundreds of families and children attended the annual “Lights On” event on Nov. 21. This event has been a tradition for about 16 years, and it is always held the Monday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holidays, according to Christy Schneider, executive assistant for the city manager.
BYU Newsnet
Police Beat: Nov. 10-22
Nov. 11 — AirPods were reported stolen at Helaman Halls. Nov. 14 — A bag was reported stolen from a vehicle at Helaman Halls. Nov. 14 — An Apple Watch was reported stolen at the BYU Bookstore. Nov. 15 — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle...
