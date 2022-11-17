ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon MBB recap: Lack of three-point shooting dooms Ducks

This game was right there for the taking and an upset over No. 3 Houston was a real possibility. But Oregon never could find its three-point shooting prowess and the Cougars made them pay. Houston came out with a 66-56 victory inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon coach Dana Altman is going to look at the stat sheet and his eyes are going directly to the three-point shooting line where his team was a dismal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. Even though they couldn’t find its range and seemingly nothing was going right, the Ducks never gave up and played the entire 40...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

O’Neale scores on late tip, Nets top Trail Blazers 109-107

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and O’Neale had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Yuta Watanabe added 20 points off the bench and Ben Simmons scored a season-high 15 points before fouling out with 24 seconds left. “He was incredible tonight,” Durant said about Simmons. “I thought he did a good job of commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side of the ball. He was able to control the game and get us back into it.” Said Simmons: “People make it seem like I had a sprained ankle or something. I came back from back surgery, that’s not easy. I’m getting there.”
PORTLAND, OR
CBS LA

Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs

Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers' season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts. "Today was the best game we've played all season. This is the blueprint of how we need to play," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "It was a fun game to play and a fun game to watch." George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
killeenisd.org

Knights Win Again, Move to Round Three

It’s going to be turkey and football for the Harker Heights Knights following a convincing 38-17 victory Friday over the Royce City Bulldogs at Waco ISD Stadium. This is just the third Knights team to advance to the third round of the state playoffs. The others were back in 2000 and 2003.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

