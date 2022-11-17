Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
This 3-Team Trade Features Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon
Have you ever been the adult in the room? It’s not fun, right? Younger people have so much energy! You can’t understand what they’re saying! Don’t get started on music these days. Sometimes, NBA players find themselves in the same position. When a veteran is on...
Knicks Willing to Trade Derrick Rose; Could This Answer Mavs’ Backup PG Issues?
The Dallas Mavericks could use another impactful guard to pair with Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. The New York Knicks are reportedly willing to trade Derrick Rose, who would help the Mavs tremendously.
WATCH: Rick Carlisle ejected in second quarter of Pacers game
HOUSTON -- Indiana coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the second quarter of the Pacers' game against the Houston Rockets' Friday night, quickly getting two technical fouls called on him. Carlisle was in the ear of an official while the Rockets were moving in transition. Rockets guard Jalen Green missed...
Oregon MBB recap: Lack of three-point shooting dooms Ducks
This game was right there for the taking and an upset over No. 3 Houston was a real possibility. But Oregon never could find its three-point shooting prowess and the Cougars made them pay. Houston came out with a 66-56 victory inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon coach Dana Altman is going to look at the stat sheet and his eyes are going directly to the three-point shooting line where his team was a dismal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. Even though they couldn’t find its range and seemingly nothing was going right, the Ducks never gave up and played the entire 40...
O’Neale scores on late tip, Nets top Trail Blazers 109-107
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and O’Neale had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Yuta Watanabe added 20 points off the bench and Ben Simmons scored a season-high 15 points before fouling out with 24 seconds left. “He was incredible tonight,” Durant said about Simmons. “I thought he did a good job of commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side of the ball. He was able to control the game and get us back into it.” Said Simmons: “People make it seem like I had a sprained ankle or something. I came back from back surgery, that’s not easy. I’m getting there.”
Luka Doncic, Mavs burned by obscure rule that ended in brutal swing
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Denver Nuggets by one point on Sunday night, and the turning point of the game was a weird moment in the third quarter that gave Denver some much-needed momentum. In a bizarre turn of events, Luka’s 3-point buzzer-beater in the second...
Ja Morant 'tweaked his ankle' in Memphis Grizzlies' win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Ja Morant "tweaked his ankle" in the fourth quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed...
JaVale McGee Blames Mavs' Scheme Adjustment for Defense; Film Says Otherwise
JaVale McGee told reporters that he's still adjusting to the Dallas Mavericks' defensive scheme after Friday's win over the Denver Nuggets.
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs
Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers' season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts. "Today was the best game we've played all season. This is the blueprint of how we need to play," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "It was a fun game to play and a fun game to watch." George...
Mavs vs. Nuggets GAMEDAY: Will Dallas Take Down Shorthanded Team Again?
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in what will be the second game of a weekend mini-series between the two teams. The Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Spurs Blown Out By Clippers; Trae Young Leads Hawks to OT Win Over Raptors - NBA Roundup
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
Texas Southern's Head Coach Clarence McKinney Will Return For 2023
Texas Southern expected to return as the head football coach for the 2023 season.
Baylor RB Richard Reese Sets New Record vs. TCU
Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese has been one of the best freshmen in the country this season
killeenisd.org
Knights Win Again, Move to Round Three
It’s going to be turkey and football for the Harker Heights Knights following a convincing 38-17 victory Friday over the Royce City Bulldogs at Waco ISD Stadium. This is just the third Knights team to advance to the third round of the state playoffs. The others were back in 2000 and 2003.
Comments / 0