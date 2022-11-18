Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Laker Youth Wrestling Begins November 28th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Laker Youth Wrestling for grades 1-6 begins next week, Monday, November 28th. Wrestling for grades 2-6 runs Mondays and Thursdays from 6:15-7:30 from Monday, November 28th thru Thursday, February 16th. 1st-grade wrestling is every Tuesday beginning November 29th thru Tuesday, February 14th...
lakesarearadio.net
Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train To Stop In Detroit Lakes on December 15th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season. The Train will stop in more than two-dozen Minnesota towns on its annual ride through the northern U.S., bringing live entertainment and Christmas cheer in exchange for donations to local food banks.
lakesarearadio.net
Many Lakes Area Snowmobile Trails not Open until Dec. 1
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The ULTRA Snowmobile club is reminding the public that trails have not yet opened for the season. ULTRA Snowmobile trails open, Dec. 1 and use public and private property. The trail permits do not allow the club to have use of the land until after Decemer 1 and for some trails December 15 as requested by land owners.
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Auctioning Off Items from City Hall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents could soon own a piece of Detroit Lakes history. The City of Detroit Lakes is selling a surplus equipment, furniture and other miscellaneous items from the Detroit Lakes City Hall as the city prepares for the City Hall remodel. Items including an...
lakesarearadio.net
Names released in Otter Tail County deaths, possible murder-suicide
BATTLE LAKE, MN (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people found dead in what it believes was a murder-suicide near Battle Lake. The bodies of 59-year-old Steven Kerr and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen were found at a home shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
lakesarearadio.net
Fill The Yetti campaign collects 1,710 pounds of food at Lake Park-Audubon Elementary
(LAKE PARK, MN) – The Fill the Yeti campaign, presented by J and K Marine and Builder’s First Source, collected another 1,710 pounds of food, this time at Lake Park-Audubon Elementary on Monday morning. 910 pounds went to the Becker County Food Pantry, and 800 pounds were kept for LPA students to make care packages for families for Thanksgiving.
lakesarearadio.net
Highway 87 Work to Wrap up this Week near Frazee
FRAZEE (KDLM) – Highway 87 Phase 4 work will wrap up this week near Frazee. With the in-town work completed, crews have been fighting the wintry weather to also wrap up Phase 4 (Hwy 87/Hwy 10 overpass). In the last several days, crews have continued paving along the road...
lakesarearadio.net
Shooting At Rural Battle Lake Home Ruled Murder-Suicide
BATTLE LAKE, MN (KDLM) – A shooting at a home in rural Battle Lake has been ruled a murder-suicide by The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Otter Tail County deputies found a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead in the home, after receiving a report on Monday, November 21st just before 2:30 pm.
lakesarearadio.net
Perham Public Schools Warn Public About Choir T-Shirt Scam Calls
There have been reports of calls from a Brainerd phone number (218-203-2147) calling on behalf of the Perham Music Department looking for businesses to advertise on special choir t-shirts. Superintendent Andeson says that the school is not selling advertising on their choir t-shirts. If you receive a suspicious phone call,...
Comments / 0