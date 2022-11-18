DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The ULTRA Snowmobile club is reminding the public that trails have not yet opened for the season. ULTRA Snowmobile trails open, Dec. 1 and use public and private property. The trail permits do not allow the club to have use of the land until after Decemer 1 and for some trails December 15 as requested by land owners.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO