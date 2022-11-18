Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
QC airport prepared for busy Thanksgiving travel season
Check out high basketball action from across the QCA. ‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. 2...
KWQC
Wreath-making workshop to be held Dec. 3
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Among the numerous holiday-related events happening in all corners of the Quad Cities area, there is a wreath-making workshop that will be held at the Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Hannah Arnold, Hannah Arnold Designs, is...
KWQC
Thanksgiving food giveaway took place in East Moline Nov 20
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Molina Healthcare of Illinois hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in East Moline on Nov 20. 200 bags were distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. “It’s very heartfelt to me to be able to help people in need,” Erika Hannah, Senior Growth and Engagement Specialist said....
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington shed fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a shed fire Tuesday morning in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department responded about 2:57 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shed of fire with multiple buildings around it in the 1200 block of South 7th Street, according to a media release. A...
KWQC
Q&A with QCBR: when to replace windows and doors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”. Today’s topic addresses the steps involved...
KWQC
Orange Chapel Reflections
Gilson, Ill. (KWQC) -Jolene Eiker purchased Orange Chapel in 2020 (after the church closed) and she has turned it into a new event space that is perfect for weddings and more in Knox County. The Orange Chapel Reflections is hosting a Country Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 26 from...
KWQC
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST. Nearly a...
KWQC
Floor-it-forward with Carpetland
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971. Eric Langan, president and owner of the business, discusses the very competitive floorcovering industry and the latest on what’s trending in...
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
KWQC
Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island High School pool has been closed for about a year, in part due to paint chips falling off the ceiling. Since the pool’s closing, there has been a decline in the number of kids involved in Rock Island’s swimming program. Rock Island swim coach Dave Busch said there are many reasons behind that, Including transportation.
KWQC
Study: diabetics twice as likely to develop hearing loss
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss. Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Patients with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience the disorder. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is also more common.
KWQC
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities hosted 2nd annual turkey giveaway
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities conducted a Thanksgiving turkey drive. Giving away around 100 turkeys on a first come first serve basis. “The event today is turkey giving day,” Bachir Djehiche, Religious Director of the Islamic Center said. “It’s in the week of Thanksgiving, it’s a way to show our gratitude, our thanks to god who gave us all this blessing that we live in, and also to share what we have with our community.”
KWQC
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton Middle School sixth-grader who has an interest in weather shares the forecast with his fellow classmates everyday during the school’s morning announcements. “Current temperature, 26°, so it’s a, so far it’s a good day for Clinton, Iowa,” said 11-year-old Daniel Calvert....
KWQC
Berni Carmack wins Hometown Hero award
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Berni Carmack was surprised with the Hometown Hero from TV6 and SERVPRO. Carmack volunteers much of her time to several organizations including the Blackhawk Reading Council and the First Day Project to provide school supplies to children.
KWQC
What’s The Good News for November 2022?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are you thankful for this week?. It’s Thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you...
KWQC
Emotional control is key to personal and professional success
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Eric Rittmeyer, mental toughness expert, addresses how to overcome our limits brought on by our own fears--when emotions overwhelm us. Traits of a person that has control over fears and emotions that enables personal and professional success include:. They do not let emotions hijack them. These people...
KWQC
Muscatine names a new police chief
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has selected a 17-year veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as the next Police Chief Wednesday. Captain Anthony Kies will be the chief of police, pending approval by the Muscatine City Council at their December 1 meeting, city officials said in a press release.
KWQC
East Moline man facing charges after disturbance and shooting
Clouds will be on the increase this evening as our next system moves out of the plains. What will that mean for Thanksgiving Day?. Lake effect snow season runs from the early fall into the winter season before the lakes freeze over.
KWQC
Quad Cities LGBTQ group reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities LGBTQ advocacy groups reacted to the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Clock Inc is an LGBT+ community center in Moline. It offers everything from group trainings and workshops to peer mentorship programs. As discrimination against the community...
KWQC
2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old from East Moline and a 22-year-old from Rock Island were arrested in Oklahoma City Monday in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Corion Thomas, 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Comments / 0