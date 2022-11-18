Read full article on original website
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
Drunk driver caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County: police
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - Police say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash that left a person dead over the weekend in Anne Arundel County. Authorities say 30-year-old Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni was impaired when she drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near Route 32 Saturday around 12:45 a.m.
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
$100K reward offered in 2003 cold case murder of Carroll County man
WESTMINSTER, Md. - The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Richard Atkins Jr. was 30 years old when he was found beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Westminster.
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
Surveillance video shows DC liquor store thief stealing bottles
WASHINGTON - A man who broke into a liquor store in Northwest is on the loose and police are asking the community to help find him. D.C. police are searching for the suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last Monday around 4 a.m. along I Street. The suspect reportedly broke into the business, took property, then fled.
Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park
BETHESDA, Md - The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos was found in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police. Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Md, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Greenbelt police originally reported her as missing on Oct. 11.
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
3 injured after SUV crashes into Germantown marijuana dispensary
GERMANTOWN, Md. - First responders transported three people to the hospital Monday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a marijuana dispensary. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer reported around 3 p.m. that a vehicle drove through a window at Bloom Medicinal Marijuana located at 11530 Middlebrook Road in the Middlebrook Square shopping center.
2 teenagers, 2 juveniles charged after leading high speed chase in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers and two juveniles have been charged after leading Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Deputies attempted to locate a reported stolen car that pinged near the area of Lohr Road and Route 15 near...
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
Missing 17-year-old girl's remains found in Takoma Park
Police in Prince George's County are asking for the community's help after they found the remains of a teenage girl in Takoma Park. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has more details on the discovery and why police say this is a homicide investigation.
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says
WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
Loudoun County teaching assistant accused of assaulting a student twice
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A teaching assistant at a Loudoun County high school is facing assault charges after multiple altercations with a student. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place on Nov. 14. That's when authorities believe a behavioral assistant at Lightridge High School allegedly assaulted a student twice. FOX 5 was told it happened inside a classroom on both occasions.
Grieving mothers work to find gun violence solution in Prince George's Co.
A "Moms Against Gun Violence" seminar was held earlier over the weekend in Hillcrest Heights. Many members of the group lost someone to gun violence. The moms met with community leaders to help talk about solutions.
Fire destroys northwest DC home
WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night. Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived. ◀︎...
