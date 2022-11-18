ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
$100K reward offered in 2003 cold case murder of Carroll County man

WESTMINSTER, Md. - The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Richard Atkins Jr. was 30 years old when he was found beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Westminster.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Surveillance video shows DC liquor store thief stealing bottles

WASHINGTON - A man who broke into a liquor store in Northwest is on the loose and police are asking the community to help find him. D.C. police are searching for the suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last Monday around 4 a.m. along I Street. The suspect reportedly broke into the business, took property, then fled.
WASHINGTON, DC
Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park

BETHESDA, Md - The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos was found in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police. Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Md, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Greenbelt police originally reported her as missing on Oct. 11.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
3 injured after SUV crashes into Germantown marijuana dispensary

GERMANTOWN, Md. - First responders transported three people to the hospital Monday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a marijuana dispensary. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer reported around 3 p.m. that a vehicle drove through a window at Bloom Medicinal Marijuana located at 11530 Middlebrook Road in the Middlebrook Square shopping center.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Missing 17-year-old girl's remains found in Takoma Park

Police in Prince George's County are asking for the community's help after they found the remains of a teenage girl in Takoma Park. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has more details on the discovery and why police say this is a homicide investigation.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says

WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
WASHINGTON, DC
Loudoun County teaching assistant accused of assaulting a student twice

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A teaching assistant at a Loudoun County high school is facing assault charges after multiple altercations with a student. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place on Nov. 14. That's when authorities believe a behavioral assistant at Lightridge High School allegedly assaulted a student twice. FOX 5 was told it happened inside a classroom on both occasions.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fire destroys northwest DC home

WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night. Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived. ◀︎...
WASHINGTON, DC

