Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
Iowa jury gives $27 million verdict in misdiagnosed flu case
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in...
Army vet, Navy sailor stopped gunman at Colorado gay club
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then he moved to try...
Idaho lawmakers working on additional 'ESG' legislation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Potential new laws intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers’ rights into their business practices will likely be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Monday. Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, in...
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men were having a quiet moment of their own. “Ameen,” the players quietly said, using the Arabic word for amen. ...
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America's Great Plains by the tens...
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman...
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed.
Massive expansion being planned for Bear Lake Marina
By the end of 2024, the Bear Lake Marina is anticipated to double in size. On Nov. 16, an open house was held to discuss the Bear Lake Marina Expansion Project — the construction of a new-and-improved marina for the lake planned by a partnership between the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management and the Utah Department of Natural Resources. According to an information packet released after the open...
