Suspect arrested at Washington Dulles Airport for Dumfries double homicide charged with multiple offenses

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport early Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Dumfries that left two people and a dog dead has been charged with multiple offenses.

According to a statement from Prince William Police, 24-year-old Desmond Malcolm Daniel, of Woodbridge, has been charged with the following crimes after his arrest just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 17:

2 counts of second-degree murder

2 counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony,

1 count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and

1 count of entering a dwelling to commit murder

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace in the Dumfries area to investigate a reported shooting.

After officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the basement of the residence, where they found two victims, now identified as 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams and 22-year-old Alyssa Gainey, with gunshot wounds, police said.

According to the Prince William Police Department, Gainey was pronounced dead at the scene while Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Police said the family dog inside the home was also shot and had to be euthanized as a result of its injuries.

Daniel was arrested in connection to the shooting on Thursday morning at a parking lot in Washington Dulles International Airport by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, Virginia State Police and a Fairfax Police helicopter unit.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Daniel had allegedly forced his way into the home before shooting the victims. Police also said Daniel reportedly knew both victims and that he had previously been in a relationship with Gainey.

Daniel is currently being held without bond and awaiting a court hearing set for Jan. 10, 2023, police said.

