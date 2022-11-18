Cowboys WATCH: Top 3 Plays from WR Antonio Callaway

Dallas Cowboys receiver Antonio Callaway has proven what he's capable of in the past.

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway to a contract Tuesday. His arrival means the Cowboys receiving room is adding a speedy downfield threat, though given that this is a practice-squad berth, with no promises made, it remains to be seen the kind of playing time he could get over the next several weeks.

Still, after a rookie season in Cleveland that saw him post 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns - which accounts for nearly all of his career-wide production up to this point - Callaway has proven he can be a solid NFL receiver when given the opportunity. ... and if his behavioral challenges don't get in the way.

Let's look at three plays from his rookie season that stand out.

3. Over-the-shoulder grab vs. Ravens

One could make the argument that Callaway's impressive down-field grab against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 shouldn't have counted, but it officially went down as a 38-yard completion.

Callaway makes a tremendous catch over his shoulder on the right sideline. The Browns hurried up to the line before the play could be reviewed and scored a touchdown two plays later.

2. One-handed touchdown grab vs. Steelers

Even while being draped by a defender that was called for defensive pass interference, Callaway still managed to cradle the lob from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with one hand for a touchdown against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Callaway's impressive play wasn't enough to keep pace with two touchdowns from another receiver named Antonio on the Pittsburghsidelines.

1. Clutch touchdown in New Orleans

In what is by far the most memorable play of Callaway's brief NFL success up to this point, he snagged a perfectly-thrown ball from Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a 47-yard touchdown on fourth down to tie the game at 18-18 with a little over a minute to play. It was Callaway's first-career touchdown.

But maybe his speed was a blessing and a curse, as the New Orleans Saints went down to kick a game-winning field goal to win 21-18 after Cleveland had missed the extra point.

