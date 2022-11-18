ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNAW

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
WNAW 94.7

Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in Massachusetts? (UPDATED)

Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
97.5 WOKQ

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
WSBS

These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
The Maine Writer

Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England

New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
newbedfordguide.com

Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter

Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

