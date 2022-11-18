ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

The Daily 11-23-22 New Central Subway is unlike any Muni ride you've taken in years

You may have noticed San Francisco’s Central Subway under construction at various points over the past 14 years. Well, now it’s done — or done enough to welcome folks on board. As a bonus, rides are free on weekends from now until January 1.  David Curran boarded the Central Subway on Sunday morning to see how this project — which broke ground in 2010 and cost just under a staggering $2 billion — had turned out. He was "happily reminded that public transit in San Francisco can be a really enjoyable experience." • SFO flight makes emergency landing after potential bird strike • SFGATE staff share their best holiday travel tips
KRON4 News

More police headed to San Francisco's Marina after wedding photographer robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More police and community ambassadors will be heading to San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood in the aftermath of “the horrific armed robbery of a wedding photographer,” according to District 2 (Marina-Cow Hollow) Supervisor Catherine Stefani. Stefani’s office made the announcement Monday, citing the attack that took place Nov. 9, when a photographer […]
