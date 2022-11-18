Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington International Airport officials offer tips for travelers flying for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport is expecting travel numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving, and airport officials and TSA are offering tips and reminders to travelers. ILM officials offering a reminder to travelers on what food items can be in a checked bag and what can...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Beaches prep for Thanksgiving visitors
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, Carolina Beach is preparing for visitors to arrive as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Businesses and hotels say they saw more traffic by this time last year, but expect more visitors to be in the area by the weekend. “Golden Sands”, a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown addressing trash collection issues due to driver shortage
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If your trash hasn’t been collected in Elizabethtown on its normal schedule, there’s a reason for that. The Town of Elizabethtown says they are aware of areas not serviced for trash collection and are working the issue. Their contracted collection company has experienced...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels being displayed around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Panels from a 54 ton AIDS Memorial Quilt are coming to the Cape Fear as a form of activism to end the HIV/AIDS stigma. The entire quilt is made up of 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals. Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Cargo District businesses prepare for Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving, some are gearing up for an anticipated rush of customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The National Retail Federation thinks there will be record holiday sales this year, with more than 166 million people planning to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington offering free on-street parking this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to kick off your holiday shopping this weekend, or want to just enjoy downtown, the City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking beginning Thursday. The free parking will run from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. Officials say they are making parking free...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local YMCA offering free month of membership to those who gain zero pounds during holidays
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the hardest times to eat healthy is during the holiday season. But the Nir Family YMCA is offering a free month membership to anyone who can fight the temptation of cookies and second helpings through the New Year. Anyone who feels up to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA urging people not to pour Thanksgiving leftovers down drain
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is the time of year many people gather around the table with family and friends to enjoy a large meal and give thanks. But according to CFPUA, it’s also a time of year clogged pipes can become an issue. The company urges people...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Temporary road closure planned in Bladen County as crews replace drainage pipe
CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of NC 211 in Bladen County will be closed next week for a drainage pipe repair project. The NCDOT says the failing pipe will cause West Green Street in downtown Clarkton to shut down next week as crews work to fix the issue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gas prices decrease ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This is expected to be North Carolina’s busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2019, and a lot of people are hitting the road. 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive, and AAA Carolinas estimates that 1.5 million North Carolinians will drive to their destination for Thanksgiving.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday. The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive. At the end...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Dept offers tips on how to safely heat your home as temps outside plummet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When the temperatures go down outside, many people are ready to crank them up inside. A convenient way to warm up your home is with space heaters. While convenient, they aren’t the safest option. “Those do get hot. As a result of that, you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Handling holiday stress with dementia
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is upon us, and many families are gathering together to enjoy the holiday together. For those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, those gatherings can be a stressful experience. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is sharing tips to make Thanksgiving gatherings more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington PD continues prepping new horse, name suggestions ending soon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Police Department continues to get their new horse ready to serve the community. The department decided to add the new horse because of the old age of their two current horses. The contest to name the new horse will continue through December 3rd. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington lighting their Holiday Tree this Friday evening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is ready to kick off the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting this Friday. The free event begins at 5:00 p.m. at South Water Street and Market Street, with free hot cocoa being offered while supplies last. Festivities include live...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA says filters are continuing to effectively treat PFAS
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A month after tests showed newly-installed GAC filters were taking all detection-levels of PFAS out of New Hanover County’s drinking water, CFPUA says the filters are still working as planned. CFPUA says they have an ongoing program to monitor PFAS in raw, untreated water...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Downtown Wilmington restaurant ‘Crust’ closing Wednesday, to reopen under new name
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A downtown Wilmington business is closing its doors but will be reopening them soon under a new name and establishment. The manager of Crust confirmed the grilled cheese sandwich and cocktail restaurant’s last day will be Wednesday. They will be re-purposing the business as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County receives recognition for ‘trustworthy elections’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has been announced as a finalist in an inaugural cohort recognizing election excellence across the country. The honor is a recognition that Brunswick County is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices, according to a press release.
Comments / 0