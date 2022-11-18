ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Beaches prep for Thanksgiving visitors

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, Carolina Beach is preparing for visitors to arrive as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Businesses and hotels say they saw more traffic by this time last year, but expect more visitors to be in the area by the weekend. “Golden Sands”, a...
Elizabethtown addressing trash collection issues due to driver shortage

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If your trash hasn’t been collected in Elizabethtown on its normal schedule, there’s a reason for that. The Town of Elizabethtown says they are aware of areas not serviced for trash collection and are working the issue. Their contracted collection company has experienced...
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels being displayed around Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Panels from a 54 ton AIDS Memorial Quilt are coming to the Cape Fear as a form of activism to end the HIV/AIDS stigma. The entire quilt is made up of 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals. Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt...
Wilmington offering free on-street parking this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to kick off your holiday shopping this weekend, or want to just enjoy downtown, the City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking beginning Thursday. The free parking will run from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. Officials say they are making parking free...
CFPUA urging people not to pour Thanksgiving leftovers down drain

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is the time of year many people gather around the table with family and friends to enjoy a large meal and give thanks. But according to CFPUA, it’s also a time of year clogged pipes can become an issue. The company urges people...
Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
Gas prices decrease ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This is expected to be North Carolina’s busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2019, and a lot of people are hitting the road. 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive, and AAA Carolinas estimates that 1.5 million North Carolinians will drive to their destination for Thanksgiving.
Handling holiday stress with dementia

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is upon us, and many families are gathering together to enjoy the holiday together. For those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, those gatherings can be a stressful experience. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is sharing tips to make Thanksgiving gatherings more...
Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
Wilmington lighting their Holiday Tree this Friday evening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is ready to kick off the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting this Friday. The free event begins at 5:00 p.m. at South Water Street and Market Street, with free hot cocoa being offered while supplies last. Festivities include live...
CFPUA says filters are continuing to effectively treat PFAS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A month after tests showed newly-installed GAC filters were taking all detection-levels of PFAS out of New Hanover County’s drinking water, CFPUA says the filters are still working as planned. CFPUA says they have an ongoing program to monitor PFAS in raw, untreated water...
Brunswick County receives recognition for ‘trustworthy elections’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has been announced as a finalist in an inaugural cohort recognizing election excellence across the country. The honor is a recognition that Brunswick County is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices, according to a press release.
