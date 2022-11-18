Read full article on original website
Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
No mechanism to accurately track road rage in Utah
Ripped from the headlines, road rage is a topic law enforcement and one state lawmaker say is of grave concern. 2News has reported on several cases of road rage in recent months, incident after incident across Utah with drivers taking matters into their own hands. The worst-case scenario happened on...
Travelers already heading out for Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY — Some travelers are already heading to and from Utah for Thanksgiving. AAA predicted that 50 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles this holiday. Pam Curtis left Houston for Salt Lake Monday “to spend Thanksgiving with my two daughters, a son, and grandkids,"...
Tens of thousands expected through Salt Lake Airport over Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This holiday season, whether you're flying or driving, it may get hectic. Around 54 million people, according to AAA, will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Wednesday's winter conditions gave early-morning drivers a little bit of a headache. Crashes occurred on the highway...
Sterling Poulson, Ryan Shupe talk KUTV holiday pops concert
KUTV — The KUTV Holiday Pops Concert is happening this year on Dec. 3 at 7:30 pm. Sterling Poulson and Ryan Shupe spoke to Kari about the show. The concert benefits the Angel Tree, which helps feed hungry families in Utah. For more information and to purchase tickets visit...
New Utah preschool focuses on students' emotional well-being
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A new Utah preschool is focusing on fostering student's emotional and social wellbeing. At The Sammy Center three, four, and five-year-olds are taught self-regulation, empathy and other skills to last a lifetime. "We do regular check-ins. If a child is mad, we let them be...
Driving over river, through woods for Thanksgiving? Here's how much it'll cost for gas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There are a lot of Americans who are planning to head grandmother's house for Thanksgiving this year, even with the soaring cost of actually getting there. There was speculation before the holiday travel season that the worn-out "over the river and through the woods"...
Court proceedings sealed after Utah man accused of using razor to assault woman on flight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Davis County man was in federal court on Wednesday to face charges of bringing a weapon onto an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident on a JetBlue flight two days prior. The outcome of those proceedings, though, are not...
Open house, dedication dates announced for Saratoga Springs Temple
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. Church officials shared that a public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023. Anyone is welcome to...
Which shops will be open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Utah this year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many grocery stores and retailers have different hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday; we've listed a few and found whether they will be open or closed on those holidays. Many stores are also starting their Black Friday deals online early. Hours may vary depending...
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
Utah nursing students get hands-on experience during international clinical trips
KUTV — Students at Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences are getting a special kind of hands-on experience. Daniel spoke to Elora about why this program is so special and how they are helping countries in Central America. For more information head to joyce.edu. Follow Fresh Living on...
Salt Lake County deputy uses car to advertise need for kidney donor
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Dakota Patterson has stage 5 kidney disease and said at last check, his kidneys were functioning at 4 percent. He’s looking for a kidney donor — for kindness from a stranger. He even saw an idea on Facebook and decided to try it;...
Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Ensign College student arrested for bringing gun on campus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student at a private college in Salt Lake was arrested for bringing a gun on campus. Salt Lake City police arrested 21-year-old Bohdan Yurchenko on Monday accusing him of bringing a gun with a loaded magazine onto the Ensign College campus. According to...
No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
Police identify man killed in Herriman standoff that terrified neighbors
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway into a standoff and shootout in Herriman that left a 38-year-old combat veteran dead and terrified neighbors in the area – one of whom had a bullet come right into her house. Meanwhile, some of those neighbors criticized police for...
Utah drops to No. 14 in College Football Playoff rankings
(AP) — LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.
