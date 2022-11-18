ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
No mechanism to accurately track road rage in Utah

Ripped from the headlines, road rage is a topic law enforcement and one state lawmaker say is of grave concern. 2News has reported on several cases of road rage in recent months, incident after incident across Utah with drivers taking matters into their own hands. The worst-case scenario happened on...
Travelers already heading out for Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY — Some travelers are already heading to and from Utah for Thanksgiving. AAA predicted that 50 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles this holiday. Pam Curtis left Houston for Salt Lake Monday “to spend Thanksgiving with my two daughters, a son, and grandkids,"...
Sterling Poulson, Ryan Shupe talk KUTV holiday pops concert

KUTV — The KUTV Holiday Pops Concert is happening this year on Dec. 3 at 7:30 pm. Sterling Poulson and Ryan Shupe spoke to Kari about the show. The concert benefits the Angel Tree, which helps feed hungry families in Utah. For more information and to purchase tickets visit...
New Utah preschool focuses on students' emotional well-being

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A new Utah preschool is focusing on fostering student's emotional and social wellbeing. At The Sammy Center three, four, and five-year-olds are taught self-regulation, empathy and other skills to last a lifetime. "We do regular check-ins. If a child is mad, we let them be...
Which shops will be open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Utah this year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many grocery stores and retailers have different hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday; we've listed a few and found whether they will be open or closed on those holidays. Many stores are also starting their Black Friday deals online early. Hours may vary depending...
Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
Ensign College student arrested for bringing gun on campus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student at a private college in Salt Lake was arrested for bringing a gun on campus. Salt Lake City police arrested 21-year-old Bohdan Yurchenko on Monday accusing him of bringing a gun with a loaded magazine onto the Ensign College campus. According to...
No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
Utah drops to No. 14 in College Football Playoff rankings

(AP) — LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.
